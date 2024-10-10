Georgia's PM says his party's scandalous campaigning “exposed the truth” about Ukraine: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration respond

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27987 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96016 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160774 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134432 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141202 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138115 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179178 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170351 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139248 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138915 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83360 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106886 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109037 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160781 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186831 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138917 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136947 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153930 views
Actual
Georgia's PM says his party's scandalous campaigning “exposed the truth” about Ukraine: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration respond

Georgia's PM says his party's scandalous campaigning “exposed the truth” about Ukraine: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration respond

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14026 views

The Georgian Prime Minister said that election banners with ruins in Ukraine “exposed the truth”. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the statement as unfriendly, calling it an attempt to drag Ukraine into Georgia's internal political processes.

Commenting on the ruling party's election banners depicting destroyed buildings in Ukraine, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that they allegedly "exposed" the truth about what was happening. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the Georgian prime minister's statement, calling it another unfriendly statement.  The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, also reacted to the statement, UNN reports

Details

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commented on the election banners of the ruling Georgian Dream party, which depict destroyed buildings in Ukraine and restored buildings in Georgia, with inscriptions that read: "No to war! Choose peace!".

Kobakhidze said that the people of Georgia allegedly had no information about what was happening in Ukraine, and that the Mriya election banners "exposed" the truth about what was happening in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the statement by Irakli Kobakhidze. They called such statements another attempt  by the Georgian leadership to involve Ukraine in the internal political processes of their country on the eve of the parliamentary elections to be held on October 26. 

"The persistent attempts of the current Georgian authorities to erase from the memory of Georgians the numerous crimes committed by Russia, which it has committed and continues to commit in the temporarily occupied territories of both Georgia and Ukraine, are surprising. The emergence of private Russian schools in Georgian cities, which are accredited in Russia, not only raises doubts about the quality of education, but also poses a threat of indoctrinating Georgian youth with racist propaganda.

We also call on those who wish to reveal the truth to explain to their own people why there are fewer interruptions in the supply of electricity and gas in Kherson, which was destroyed by the Russian occupiers, where critical infrastructure was deliberately destroyed, than in peaceful Tbilisi," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak also reacted to the statement of the Georgian Prime Minister. 

"I am convinced that the Georgian people are well aware of the truth and that is why they support Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression," Yermak wrote on Telegram. 

To recap

On September 26, Georgia's ruling party unveiled a series of election posters and a video calling on voters to "choose peace" and say "no to war." They contrast images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops with images of churches, parks, and new buses in Georgia.

The campaign caused a flurry of criticism on social media. Georgian President Salome Zarabishvili called the new Georgian Dream election posters "made in the KGB forge.

EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Gerczynski calls Georgian Dream's election posters with destroyed Ukrainian cities outrageous and shameful. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
irakli-kobakhidzeIrakli Kobakhidze
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising