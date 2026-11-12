$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
07:52 AM • 304 views
Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman killed, 5 injuredPhoto
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 2858 views
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 12112 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
06:36 AM • 10382 views
Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: there is damage
02:53 AM • 17762 views
"The Night the Baltic Caught Fire": General Staff Shows Strike on Ust-Luga Port in RussiaVideo
November 11, 11:15 PM • 21535 views
Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals and kept her semifinal hopes alive
November 11, 09:12 PM • 20555 views
The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details
November 11, 07:40 PM • 21236 views
U.S. representatives will deliver a ceasefire proposal to Putin — Zelenskyy expects a response in Dublin
November 11, 06:51 PM • 21154 views
Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructionsVideo
November 11, 06:07 PM • 18364 views
Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth OlympicsPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Russia has deported more than 20,000 Ukrainian children and returned fewer than 3,000, Kallas saysNovember 11, 10:14 PM • 10139 views
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with energy equipment — Zelenskyy meets with NausėdaNovember 11, 10:43 PM • 7872 views
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine topped the ranking of Ukrainians’ trust in institutions with a score of 96% — pollPhotoNovember 11, 11:47 PM • 8838 views
The Strait of Hormuz may remain a global problem after the war with Iran - Foreign PolicyNovember 12, 12:49 AM • 7524 views
More than 11,000 foreigners from 100 countries have been killed in the war against Ukraine — BloombergPhoto03:24 AM • 4184 views
Publications
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 2896 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 12126 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and driversNovember 11, 04:47 PM • 31083 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punishedNovember 11, 04:05 PM • 33834 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhotoNovember 11, 02:43 PM • 36291 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Pete Hegseth
Serhii Byzov
Actual places
Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
United States
Iran
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideoNovember 11, 07:08 PM • 16559 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 28435 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 41386 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 37841 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 34510 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system
The Diplomat

Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2900 views

Generators must be placed in compliance with safety requirements, and the recommended distance for portable generators is at least 6 meters. For violations, their operation may be suspended.

Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations

Due to regular attacks on energy infrastructure, generators have become an important source of backup power for apartment buildings, businesses, and social infrastructure facilities. At the same time, installing them in courtyards, near entrances, and under residents’ windows may create fire, sanitary, and technological hazards. A journalist from UNN spoke with Ivan Perehinets, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Academician, Vice President of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, and Director of the Scientific and Technical Center of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, about where such equipment may be placed, what requirements must be met, who oversees its operation, and whether an owner can be required to dismantle a generator.

Where generators may be installed and what distance must be maintained

According to the expert, installing a generator near a residential building requires compliance with a number of fire, electrical, sanitary, and environmental safety requirements. In particular, the provisions of the Code of Civil Protection of Ukraine, the Fire Safety Rules in Ukraine, state building codes, and the Rules for the Installation of Electrical Installations must be taken into account. Particular attention should be paid to the distance from windows, doors, ventilation openings, and other facilities.

Generators may be placed in open areas provided that fire, electrical, sanitary, and environmental safety requirements are met. The main documents are: the Code of Civil Protection of Ukraine; the Fire Safety Rules in Ukraine (Ministry of Internal Affairs Order No. 1417 dated 30.12.2014, as amended); DBN B.2.2-12:2019; DBN V.1.1-7:2016; sanitary noise standards; and the Rules for the Installation of Electrical Installations. For portable generators, the State Emergency Service recommends a distance of at least 6 m from windows, doors, and buildings. At the same time, this is not a universal mandatory fire-safety distance for all installations

 - Ivan Perehinets noted.

At the same time, specific requirements depend on the characteristics of the equipment, including its capacity and fuel tank volume.

Power Tank (category) To a solid non-combustible wall To other walls
Up to 1 kW 5 l 1 m 4 m
1.01–3 kW 15 l 1 m 6 m
3.01–6 kW 20 l 4 m 8 m
6.01–10 kW 50 l 6 m 10 m
10.01–20 kW 100 l 10 m 12 m

Ivan Perehinets also explained that the design of adjacent walls, the manufacturer’s instructions, and the placement conditions are also important. In addition, exhaust-gas removal must be properly arranged so that the gases do not enter residential premises.

Depending primarily on the tank volume or the type of installation, the requirements may change. Stationary diesel power plants require separate technical and, where necessary, design justification. Exhaust must not be directed toward windows, doors, ventilation grilles, or air intakes. Carbon monoxide (CO) has no color or odor and can cause fatal poisoning

- the expert explains.

Can generators be installed in the courtyards of apartment buildings?

A separate issue is the placement of generators in adjacent residential areas, because the mere fact that equipment is installed in a courtyard does not mean that its owner may occupy any part of the area at their own discretion. The rights of co-owners, landscaping rules, and requirements for safely equipping the site must be taken into account.

There is no general absolute ban on generators in the courtyards of apartment buildings. However, they may not be placed arbitrarily. The equipment must not block evacuation exits, passageways, fire lanes, access to hydrants, or other fire-protection infrastructure. Using portable generators in residential premises, basements, on balconies, and in other unsuitable enclosed spaces is dangerous because of exhaust gases and the risk of fire

- Ivan Perehinets added.

Among the main risks associated with operating such equipment, Ivan Perehinets identifies fuel ignition, carbon monoxide entering apartments, as well as noise and vibration. Situations in which a generator is located near windows or ventilation systems may be particularly dangerous. In addition, the rights of residents to the adjacent residential area must be taken into account when installing it.

Expert assessment: installing a generator directly under windows or near the entrance to a building is technically ill-advised and potentially dangerous. It should be avoided even when the generator is temporarily providing critically necessary power supply, the expert emphasizes.

What fines are предусмотрены for violating operating rules

Violating safety requirements during the installation and use of generators may constitute grounds for administrative liability. At the same time, the legislation does not provide for a separate universal fine specifically for the improper placement of a generator; the type of penalty depends on the nature of the violation and the specific legal provision.

There is no single universal fine "for a generator." Liability is determined by the specific elements of the offense: violation of fire safety requirements, sanitary standards, noise regulations, благоустройство rules, or electrical safety requirements

Ivan Perehinets emphasizes.

In the Kyiv region, a 14-year-old girl and two adults died due to a generator operating in a basement08.11.26, 17:48 • 12583 views

Possible grounds for holding someone liable include violating fire safety rules and failing to comply with noise-level requirements. Such cases may be considered under the relevant articles of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. If the violation resulted in serious consequences, criminal liability may also be involved, provided all the elements stipulated by law are present.

Expert assessment: installing a generator directly under windows or near the entrance to a building is technically ill-advised and potentially dangerous. It should be avoided even when the generator is temporarily providing critically necessary power supply

the expert emphasizes.

What fines are предусмотрены for violating operating rules

Violating safety requirements during the installation and use of generators may constitute grounds for administrative liability. At the same time, the legislation does not provide for a separate universal fine specifically for the improper placement of a generator; the type of penalty depends on the nature of the violation and the specific legal provision.

There is no single universal fine "for a generator." Liability is determined by the specific elements of the offense: violation of fire safety requirements, sanitary standards, noise regulations, благоустройство rules, or electrical safety requirements

Ivan Perehinets emphasizes.

Possible grounds for holding someone liable include violating fire safety rules and failing to comply with noise-level requirements. Such cases may be considered under the relevant articles of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. If the violation resulted in serious consequences, criminal liability may also be involved, provided all the elements stipulated by law are present.

Violation Legal basis Amounts provided for verification
Fire Safety Article 175 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Individuals: UAH 1,700–3,400; officials and individual entrepreneurs: UAH 3,400–5,100
Noise Regulations Article 182 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Individuals: UAH 85–255; officials and individual entrepreneurs: UAH 255–510
Repeated Noise Violation Article 182 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Individuals: UAH 255–510; officials and individual entrepreneurs: UAH 850–2,550
Sanitary Standards Article 42 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Individuals: UAH 17–204; officials: UAH 102–425

Important: the amounts provided require final verification against the current versions of the articles of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses as of 11/11/2026.

Who oversees the installation of generators and where residents can file complaints

Various state bodies oversee compliance with requirements during the operation of generators within the scope of their respective powers.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine exercises state supervision in the areas of fire and technological safety within the powers established by law. If there is a risk of fire, violations involving fuel storage, blocked evacuation routes, or a dangerously positioned generator, people should contact the relevant territorial body of the State Emergency Service. The National Police responds to offenses, including those involving compliance with noise regulations, within its competence. Local self-government bodies and municipal inspectorates may oversee благоустройство rules and the use of municipal property

Ivan Perehinets notes.

In addition, the expert explains that residents who discover a potentially dangerous placement of a generator should first document the situation with photographs or video. They may then contact the equipment owner, the condominium association, or the building manager, and, if there is no response, submit a written complaint to the relevant authority. If there is an immediate threat to life, they must call the emergency services without delay.

Can the owner be required to dismantle the generator

If an inspection reveals violations of mandatory safety requirements, the owner may, of course, be required to remedy the deficiencies or stop operating the equipment. However, each case requires a separate assessment.

Yes, in cases provided for by law, operation may be suspended, and the owner may be required to remedy the violations or remove the equipment. At the same time, suspending operation, remedying a violation, and compulsory dismantling are different legal procedures that cannot be equated. Grounds for action may include established violations of mandatory fire-safety requirements, unsafe storage of fuel, obstruction of evacuation routes, the threat of poisoning from exhaust fumes, excessive noise levels, unlawful use of the territory, violations of co-owners’ rights, or unsafe electrical connections

the expert emphasizes.

In Kyiv, 60% of apartment buildings have been connected to the heating system — Klitschko07.11.26, 13:09 • 7215 views

As the expert notes, suspending the operation of equipment requires compliance with the procedure established by law.

Article 68 of the Code of Civil Protection of Ukraine provides for response measures in the field of fire and technological safety. In cases specified by law, the complete or partial suspension of equipment operation is carried out by court decision. Compulsory dismantling also requires a specific legal basis and a proper procedure. Failure to comply with a recommended distance, in itself, is not equivalent to a proven violation of a mandatory standard

Ivan Perehinets explains.

Safety must remain a priority

Generators have become an important element of energy independence during the war; however, their operation requires a responsible approach, because improper placement of the equipment can indeed pose a threat to the lives not only of its owners but also of the residents of the entire building. Therefore, when choosing an installation site, it is necessary to take all possible risks into account, rather than merely the technical possibility of connecting the generator.

Amid the war and systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, electric generators have become an important element in ensuring the functioning of residential buildings, businesses, and social infrastructure facilities. However, a generator is not simply a household electrical appliance, but an autonomous power installation that produces exhaust fumes and heat, generates noise, and uses flammable fuel. Its placement must be considered comprehensively—from the perspectives of fire, technological, sanitary, and electrical safety. The recommended distance of 6 meters is an important guideline for portable generators, but it does not replace specific requirements for particular installations. Installation directly beneath windows, near ventilation systems, and by evacuation exits is especially dangerous

the expert summarized.

As Ivan Perehinets emphasizes, energy independence must not be achieved at the cost of people’s health and safety.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealthPublications
Fires
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine