General Staff: 134 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, more than a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.5m/s
69%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
General Staff: 134 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, more than a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27311 views

Over the last day, 134 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 46 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 82 air strikes, firing over 4000 times. The operation in the Kursk region continues.

General Staff: 134 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, more than a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the past 24 hours, 134 clashes took place on the frontline, most of them - more than a third - in the Pokrovsk sector, the operation in the Kursk region continues, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 22, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. In total, 134 combat engagements were registered in the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 82 air strikes, including 136 drones. In addition, they fired over four thousand times at the populated areas and positions of our troops, 154 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, carried out nine strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and hit two bridges.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations, with a total of three combat engagements taking place. The fighting took place in the areas of Liptsy and Vovchansk.

Five enemy attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. They tried to advance near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Torske and Terny.

Carrying out bombardments in the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked three times, Verkhnekamianske, Pereizne and Bilohorivka.

With the support of aviation in the Kramatorsk direction, the occupants attacked Chasiv Yar. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made three attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 46 offensive and assault actions of the aggressor near Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasniy Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The enemy actively used aviation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Dale, Katerynivka, Zoryane, Horishne and Antonivka. 

In the Vremivsky sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolote.

Ukrainian positions were attacked near Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhivsk sector over the past day.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders repelled four assaults, the enemy was not successful.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy launched 41 air strikes in Kursk region, using 68 guided bombs, and fired 260 times at the areas of settlements," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.

Ukrainian Armed Forces: russia loses 1350 troops and 8 tanks
22.10.24, 07:46

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Chernihiv
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
