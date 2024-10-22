General Staff: 134 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, more than a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 134 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 46 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 82 air strikes, firing over 4000 times. The operation in the Kursk region continues.
Over the past 24 hours, 134 clashes took place on the frontline, most of them - more than a third - in the Pokrovsk sector, the operation in the Kursk region continues, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 22, UNN reports.
The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. In total, 134 combat engagements were registered in the last day
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 82 air strikes, including 136 drones. In addition, they fired over four thousand times at the populated areas and positions of our troops, 154 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.
Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, carried out nine strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and hit two bridges.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations, with a total of three combat engagements taking place. The fighting took place in the areas of Liptsy and Vovchansk.
Five enemy attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve and Lozova.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. They tried to advance near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Torske and Terny.
Carrying out bombardments in the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked three times, Verkhnekamianske, Pereizne and Bilohorivka.
With the support of aviation in the Kramatorsk direction, the occupants attacked Chasiv Yar. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made three attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 46 offensive and assault actions of the aggressor near Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasniy Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The enemy actively used aviation.
In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Dale, Katerynivka, Zoryane, Horishne and Antonivka.
In the Vremivsky sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolote.
Ukrainian positions were attacked near Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhivsk sector over the past day.
On the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders repelled four assaults, the enemy was not successful.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
"The Ukrainian defense forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy launched 41 air strikes in Kursk region, using 68 guided bombs, and fired 260 times at the areas of settlements," the General Staff said.
According to the General Staff, our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.
