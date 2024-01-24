FUIB's support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2013: over 87 million for equipment and means of warfare

FUIB has been supporting Ukrainian defenders since the first days of the war. In 2023, the bank invested UAH 87.4 million to help the units of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the GUR and the SBU. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the amount of this support by the bank has amounted to more than UAH 167 million, UNN reports.

Leonid Skalozub, FUIB's Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Security, commented on the assistance: "For almost two years now the bank has been responding promptly to requests from units in hot spots. In 2023, there was an urgent need for various unmanned aerial vehicles, from the simplest FPV drones to powerful long-range UAVs. The need for equipment to control the "birds" and to combat enemy drones was also monitored. The defenders needed tools and spare parts to repair electronic warfare systems, communication equipment, and vehicles ranging from pickup trucks to evacuation helicopters. Our sustained support not only strengthens the country's defense capabilities, but also saves lives of soldiers on the ground and civilians in peaceful cities.

In 2023, the following items were purchased at the request of the units with the bank's financing: 374 drones, 6 thermal imagers, 14 pieces of communication equipment, 177 pieces of equipment to combat enemy drones and repair strike unmanned systems, 21 pieces of equipment and parts for repairing air defense equipment, 6 vehicles, and half of the medical expenses were paid, etc.

In 2023, FUIB twice joined nationwide mega-collections - for kamikaze drones for the Magyar Bird and for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with the Serhiy Prytula Foundation. In addition, on Independence Day, FUIB, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, clients, friends and partners, raised UAH 60 million for the production of the first batch of 33 powerful long-range Morok UAVs. The drones were handed over to the special forces of the SSU's Central Special Operations Center "A", in particular, the "White Wolf" unit.

FUIB's partners in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine include both large well-known charitable foundations and small volunteer organizations. Together we are doing one big and important thing.

Svitlana Denysenko, Director of the KSE Foundation: "FUIB joined the fundraising of students of the Kyiv School of Economics together with the KSE Foundation and DefDev for medevac helicopters for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The bank transferred 11 million to organize the rapid evacuation of seriously wounded from the battlefield. The bank's contribution of 300 thousand hryvnias was also used to purchase a negative pressure wound healing system. The device was transferred to a military hospital in Vinnytsia region, it promotes faster healing of wounds and burns of varying severity and has already helped dozens of defenders. Bank support saves lives!"

The team of the volunteer community "We do not leave our own behind": "The total amount of assistance that FUIB provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with We Do Not Leave Our Own behind amounted to UAH 1.8 million. We are very grateful for 6 DJI Mavic 3 drones, 5 thermal imagers, 2 DJI Mavic 3T drones, one pickup truck and a whole bunch of the most necessary equipment for the front, which we managed to deliver to the defenders thanks to our joint efforts. We appreciate every moment of cooperation!".

In 2023, concerned Ukrainians transferred more than UAH 176 million to charitable foundations to support soldiers through various channels.

FUIB is a partner of the NBU's charity campaign "Bold Hryvnia". From September 4 to December 8, 2023, coins were collected throughout Ukraine to be mobilized to the front. During the three months of the campaign, Ukrainians collected UAH 4.3 million in coins. More than half a million hryvnias were transferred in coins through FUIB branches and transferred to the NBU special account to support the Armed Forces.

There are many people and businesses that help fight for freedom in Ukraine. Together we cannot be defeated.