“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Fuel imports in Ukraine: decrease in gasoline and gas consumption, increase in diesel imports

Fuel imports in Ukraine: decrease in gasoline and gas consumption, increase in diesel imports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25982 views

Ukraine recorded a drop in gasoline imports by 0.5% and gas by 7.2%, but an increase in diesel fuel by 7.5%. Experts attribute this to population migration and increased freight traffic.

In 2024, Ukraine recorded a slight decrease in imports of gasoline and liquefied gas, while imports of diesel fuel increased.

This was announced by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details [1

In terms of gasoline, our fuel imports fell by 0.5%, so we can say that they did not change. It amounted to 1 million 244 thousand tons. Diesel imports increased by 7.5% to 6 million tons. LPG imports fell by 7.2% to almost 900 thousand tons

- the expert noted.

Kuyun added that the changes reflect a correlation between the decreased consumption of gasoline and gasoline, which are mainly used by individuals for passenger cars, and increased imports of diesel fuel, which is mainly consumed for trucks. 

In addition, he believes that the decrease in gasoline and gas consumption may be due to the ongoing migration of the population, as well as the large number of men who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are mostly car-driving consumers.

Where in the world is the cheapest and most expensive gasoline: infographic18.10.24, 16:32 • 172274 views

At the same time, the growth in demand for diesel fuel indicates an increase in freight traffic, as after the start of the full-scale invasion, a significant portion of freight traffic is taken over by road transport due to restrictions on the operation of ports.  

New increase in gasoline prices in Crimea: what is happening with the cost of the A9509.12.24, 17:46 • 31738 views

