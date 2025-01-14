Fuel imports in Ukraine: decrease in gasoline and gas consumption, increase in diesel imports

In 2024, Ukraine recorded a slight decrease in imports of gasoline and liquefied gas, while imports of diesel fuel increased.

This was announced by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, UNN reports.

In terms of gasoline, our fuel imports fell by 0.5%, so we can say that they did not change. It amounted to 1 million 244 thousand tons. Diesel imports increased by 7.5% to 6 million tons. LPG imports fell by 7.2% to almost 900 thousand tons - the expert noted.

Kuyun added that the changes reflect a correlation between the decreased consumption of gasoline and gasoline, which are mainly used by individuals for passenger cars, and increased imports of diesel fuel, which is mainly consumed for trucks.

In addition, he believes that the decrease in gasoline and gas consumption may be due to the ongoing migration of the population, as well as the large number of men who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are mostly car-driving consumers.

At the same time, the growth in demand for diesel fuel indicates an increase in freight traffic, as after the start of the full-scale invasion, a significant portion of freight traffic is taken over by road transport due to restrictions on the operation of ports.

