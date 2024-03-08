Friendly and frank: China comments on the visit of the Special Representative to Ukraine

Yesterday, March 7, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Lu Hui visited Ukraine. During the visit, the parties held frank and friendly talks. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, according to UNN.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, the special envoy held frank and friendly talks on Ukraine-China relations and the war on the territory of Ukraine with: Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office; Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine; and Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Also present were: Fan Xianrong, Ambassador of China to Ukraine; Pavlo Riabikin, Ambassador of Ukraine to China; Svitlana Hrynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy and other officials.

It is noted that in the evening of the same day, Special Representative Li Hui completed his visit to Ukraine and left Kyiv by train.

Visit of the Chinese delegation led by Li Hui: what meetings took place, what was discussed

Recall

Representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine took part in a briefing for the Chinese government delegation, during which they discussed the security situation in Ukraine, including the situation on the battlefield, the exchange of prisoners, civilian hostages and deported Ukrainian children, and demonstrated evidence of Russia's use of North Korean munitions against Ukraine.