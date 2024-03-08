$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12953 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37840 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33906 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 191652 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176077 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171755 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218366 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248598 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154405 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371476 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Friendly and frank: China comments on the visit of the Special Representative to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99306 views

China's Special Representative for Eurasia, Lu Hui, visited Ukraine and held frank and friendly talks with Ukrainian officials about Ukraine-China relations.

Friendly and frank: China comments on the visit of the Special Representative to Ukraine

Yesterday, March 7, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Lu Hui visited Ukraine. During the visit, the parties held frank and friendly talks. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, the special envoy held frank and friendly talks on Ukraine-China relations and the war on the territory of Ukraine with: Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office; Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine; and Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Also present were: Fan Xianrong, Ambassador of China to Ukraine; Pavlo Riabikin, Ambassador of Ukraine to China; Svitlana Hrynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy and other officials.

It is noted that in the evening of the same day, Special Representative Li Hui completed his visit to Ukraine and left Kyiv by train.

Visit of the Chinese delegation led by Li Hui: what meetings took place, what was discussed

Recall

Representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine took part in a briefing for the Chinese government delegation, during which they discussed the security situation in Ukraine, including the situation on the battlefield, the exchange of prisoners, civilian hostages and deported Ukrainian children, and demonstrated evidence of Russia's use of North Korean munitions against Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

