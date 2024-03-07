Four more countries sign a letter to Speaker Johnson urging him to introduce an aid bill for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12735 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36965 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33473 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190683 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175370 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171535 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218212 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248564 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154373 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 36965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 190684 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156418 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175370 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 5770 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17566 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18366 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25816 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33842 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Four more countries sign a letter to Speaker Johnson urging him to introduce an aid bill for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28029 views

Romania, Spain, Luxembourg, and Belgium joined 23 other parliaments in signing an open letter to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson calling for a vote on a $60 billion aid bill for Ukraine.

Four more countries sign a letter to Speaker Johnson urging him to introduce an aid bill for Ukraine

Romania, Spain, Luxembourg, and Belgium have signed an open letter to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson calling on him to put a bill to vote to support Ukraine. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on his page in X, reports UNN.

Details

I am grateful to my colleagues - President of the Belgian House of Representatives Eliane Tillier, President of the Luxembourg House of Representatives Claude Wieseler, President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ionel Ciucă and President of the Spanish Senate Pedro Rollan for joining the open letter from the leaders of 23 parliaments to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson

- Stefanchuk said in his post. 

He emphasized that the countries urged Johnson to facilitate the adoption of a historic decision by the US Congress that will ensure US assistance to Ukraine and provide Ukrainian defenders with the necessary means to continue the fight.

White House: Putin is taking advantage of the delay in voting on US aid to Ukraine05.03.24, 08:59 • 27877 views

Recall

Last month, the speakers of 23 parliaments and the president of the European Parliament called on U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson to bring to a vote a bill to provide $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and to facilitate its passage.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
European Parliament
United States House of Representatives
Verkhovna Rada
United States Congress
White House
Mike Johnson
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Luxembourg
Spain
Romania
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90