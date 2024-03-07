Four more countries sign a letter to Speaker Johnson urging him to introduce an aid bill for Ukraine

Romania, Spain, Luxembourg, and Belgium have signed an open letter to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson calling on him to put a bill to vote to support Ukraine. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on his page in X, reports UNN.

I am grateful to my colleagues - President of the Belgian House of Representatives Eliane Tillier, President of the Luxembourg House of Representatives Claude Wieseler, President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ionel Ciucă and President of the Spanish Senate Pedro Rollan for joining the open letter from the leaders of 23 parliaments to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson - Stefanchuk said in his post.

He emphasized that the countries urged Johnson to facilitate the adoption of a historic decision by the US Congress that will ensure US assistance to Ukraine and provide Ukrainian defenders with the necessary means to continue the fight.

Last month, the speakers of 23 parliaments and the president of the European Parliament called on U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson to bring to a vote a bill to provide $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and to facilitate its passage.