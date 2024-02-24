Foreign Ministers of Germany and Ukraine visit Odesa

On Saturday, February 24, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Odesa on a visit. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that Annalena Burbock visited Odesa accompanied by her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleb. Together they visited the port of Odesa, which is often the target of russian attacks, and also the Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a Russian strike .

This is Burbank's sixth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

