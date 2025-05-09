For Ukraine, a complete and unconditional ceasefire is important, not a partial one - Yermak

Ukraine's position remains unchanged - the ceasefire must be complete and unconditional. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in a story on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, he gave this answer to the question about the statements of russia, which presents the absence of air strikes as a truce, but continues hostilities at the front.

The US proposal for a complete ceasefire, which was supported by Ukraine at the meeting in Jeddah, remains the same. It is clear that the Russians want to continue their hostile actions. But any partial ceasefire will look like a violation of the agreements, because it is important for us that the ceasefire is complete, unconditional. And that is exactly what we stand for, that is the Ukrainian position - Yermak noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said about active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime, at least for 30 days.