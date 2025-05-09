For Ukraine, a complete and unconditional ceasefire is important, not a partial one - Yermak

$41.510.07
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11783 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 27765 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40550 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44748 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 51812 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59536 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93499 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39208 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97601 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49138 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 71481 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 76909 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 94479 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 26353 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 16375 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 93499 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 95551 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 97601 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 160924 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 181748 views
Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 12805 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 17150 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 27099 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 11452 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 72194 views
For Ukraine, a complete and unconditional ceasefire is important, not a partial one - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3176 views

The Head of the Presidential Office, Yermak, emphasized that Ukraine insists on a complete and unconditional ceasefire, not a partial one, as proposed by Russia. The Ukrainian position remains unchanged.

For Ukraine, a complete and unconditional ceasefire is important, not a partial one - Yermak

Ukraine's position remains unchanged - the ceasefire must be complete and unconditional. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in a story on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, he gave this answer to the question about the statements of russia, which presents the absence of air strikes as a truce, but continues hostilities at the front.

The US proposal for a complete ceasefire, which was supported by Ukraine at the meeting in Jeddah, remains the same. It is clear that the Russians want to continue their hostile actions. But any partial ceasefire will look like a violation of the agreements, because it is important for us that the ceasefire is complete, unconditional. And that is exactly what we stand for, that is the Ukrainian position

- Yermak noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said about active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime, at least for 30 days.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
