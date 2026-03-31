Firecrackers detonated for the second time in two days - mayor on explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv • UNN
Mayor Martsinkiv warned of responsibility for using pyrotechnics. Police are investigating explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk.
The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, stated that firecrackers have been detonated in the city for the second time in two days. His post appeared after a police report that explosions had occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, UNN reports.
Are you working for the enemy or just itching to do something!? Firecrackers are being detonated in the city! Second incident in 2 days! I appeal to those who are doing this: the police will find you! And you will be held accountable under wartime laws. Pyrotechnics are FORBIDDEN during wartime!
According to him, "at the present time, this is not mischief, this is responsibility."
If you notice hooligans - immediately call 102
Let's add
At the same time, social media reports indicate that stun or smoke grenades may have been detonated in Ivano-Frankivsk.
Recall
Two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, and a police squad was dispatched to the scene.