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Firecrackers detonated for the second time in two days - mayor on explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1842 views

Mayor Martsinkiv warned of responsibility for using pyrotechnics. Police are investigating explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Firecrackers detonated for the second time in two days - mayor on explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, stated that firecrackers have been detonated in the city for the second time in two days. His post appeared after a police report that explosions had occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, UNN reports.

Are you working for the enemy or just itching to do something!? Firecrackers are being detonated in the city! Second incident in 2 days!  I appeal to those who are doing this: the police will find you! And you will be held accountable under wartime laws.  Pyrotechnics are FORBIDDEN during wartime! 

- Martsinkiv wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "at the present time, this is not mischief, this is responsibility."

If you notice hooligans - immediately call 102 

- summarized the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Let's add

At the same time, social media reports indicate that stun or smoke grenades may have been detonated in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Recall

Two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, and a police squad was dispatched to the scene.

Antonina Tumanova

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