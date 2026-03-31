Firecrackers detonated for the second time in two days - mayor on explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, stated that firecrackers have been detonated in the city for the second time in two days. His post appeared after a police report that explosions had occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, UNN reports.

Are you working for the enemy or just itching to do something!? Firecrackers are being detonated in the city! Second incident in 2 days! I appeal to those who are doing this: the police will find you! And you will be held accountable under wartime laws. Pyrotechnics are FORBIDDEN during wartime! - Martsinkiv wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "at the present time, this is not mischief, this is responsibility."

If you notice hooligans - immediately call 102 - summarized the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Let's add

At the same time, social media reports indicate that stun or smoke grenades may have been detonated in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Recall

Two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, and a police squad was dispatched to the scene.