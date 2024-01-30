ukenru
For the first time in Ukraine, a part of the estuary will be leased for growing mollusks and shrimps - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

For the first time in Ukraine, a part of the estuary will be leased for growing mollusks and shrimps - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62288 views

The Ukrainian government has decided to lease a part of the Sukhoi Estuary in Odesa region for mariculture, allowing entrepreneurs to grow clams, shrimp and other seafood. This will help to provide the domestic market with healthy seafood, drawing on the experience of mariculture leaders such as Norway and Chile.

The water area of the Sukhoi Estuary in Odesa region will be leased for growing mollusks and shrimp, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Just like in Norway and Chile, Ukraine has been allowed to use the waters of the Sukhoi Estuary for mariculture activities," the ministry said.

Reportedly, "for the first time in the history of Ukraine," the government has decided to allow entrepreneurs to engage in mariculture on a lease basis in part of the Sukhoi Estuary in Odesa region.

A section of the reservoir in the Sukhoi Estuary reportedly has a free water exchange with the sea and sufficient salinity to grow mussels, various types of shrimp, etc.

According to Vitaliy Holovnya, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, mariculture is a promising area of development for the Ukrainian economy. It will make it possible to supply high-quality, healthy and affordable seafood to the domestic market.

"We need to develop marine aquaculture. In this, we rely on the experience of countries that are leaders, such as Norway and Chile. We have clearly defined coordinates for doing business in the Sukhoi Estuary. And we offer entrepreneurs to take part in electronic bidding for the right to lease the water area," said Golovnya.

The lease agreement will be concluded for 7 years. This period is explained to be due to the fact that the profit from the sale of aquaculture products can be received in the third year of business activity. The entrepreneur also needs to carry out preparatory work for the start of production, which will be carried out by placing technological devices - floating cages, shellfish collectors, etc.

"The first auction will be announced in the near future," the agency said.

For reference

Mariculture is widely used in most coastal countries, Norway, Spain, Bulgaria, and Romania. Turkey is the leader in marine aquaculture production among the Black Sea and Mediterranean countries.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising