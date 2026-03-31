Florida signs bill to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after US President Donald Trump. This was reported by American media on March 30, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was made as part of a broader policy to name various facilities and programs in the US after Trump. In particular, Florida previously supported the idea of locating Trump's presidential library in downtown Miami.

Trump himself moved to Florida in 2019 and resides at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach.

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Before the final renaming, a request must be submitted to the US Federal Aviation Administration, which must make changes to aviation databases, navigation systems, and update airport designations.

Last week, a bill was also introduced to change the airport's three-letter code from PBI to DJT – after Donald Trump's initials.

Context of decisions using Trump's name

Recently, Trump's name has been actively used in various government initiatives. In particular, the US Treasury Department announced that his signature will appear on American banknotes starting this summer.

In addition, the president's name has already been assigned to a new class of warships, a visa program for wealthy foreigners, government services, and other state projects.

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