Fire extinguished in Kharkiv after air strike
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers extinguished a fire in a five-story residential building in Kharkiv after an enemy air strike. 10 people were injured, including a 3-year-old child, and search and rescue operations are underway.
A fire has been extinguished in Kharkiv after an enemy air strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
At 00:30 on October 3, rescuers managed to completely eliminate a 65-square-meter fire that broke out in a five-story residential building in Kharkiv after an enemy air strike. According to preliminary data, an enemy guided bomb hit the building, causing a large-scale fire.
Emergency and rescue operations at the site are ongoing, including the search and release of people.
Recall
So far, 10 victims are known, including a 3-year-old child. All the victims sustained injuries of varying severity.