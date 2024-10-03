Fire extinguished in Kharkiv after air strike

A fire has been extinguished in Kharkiv after an enemy air strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At 00:30 on October 3, rescuers managed to completely eliminate a 65-square-meter fire that broke out in a five-story residential building in Kharkiv after an enemy air strike. According to preliminary data, an enemy guided bomb hit the building, causing a large-scale fire.

Emergency and rescue operations at the site are ongoing, including the search and release of people.

Recall

So far, 10 victims are known, including a 3-year-old child. All the victims sustained injuries of varying severity.