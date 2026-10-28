Finnish volunteers have delivered more than 1,600 tonnes of humanitarian aid and hundreds of vehicles to Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Finnish volunteers who have been helping Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale war. During a visit to the logistics center of the Association of Ukrainians in Finland, he thanked the benefactors for their support and called on them to join preparations for Ukraine's next difficult winter. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

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According to Sybiha, more than 90% of Finns consider humanitarian aid to Ukraine important. This is evidenced by the results of surveys conducted by Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The volunteer team at the logistics center has already delivered more than 1,600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Ukraine, nearly 100 trucks, 150 vehicles for medical evacuation, as well as generators with a total capacity of 2,000 kW.

Sybiha called on Finns to help Ukraine get through another wartime winter

The Foreign Minister stressed that, due to the threat of intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, frontline communities are in particular need of support.

Preparing for another difficult wartime winter and intensified Russian attacks on our energy infrastructure, I called on Finland's friends of Ukraine and Ukrainians in Finland to join the "Warmth for Ukraine" initiative. Last winter, this wave of solidarity provided critically needed support to our communities. This year, we need assistance with particular attention to the frontline regions, where the need is greatest – Sybiha said.

During the meeting, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, the minister presented the Order of the "Golden Heart" to Vasyl Hutsul, head of the Association of Ukrainians in Finland. Serhii Shevchenko, coordinator of the volunteer center, was honored with the "Amber Heart" – a special award from Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Your solidarity helps Ukraine defend its freedom, and helps our people withstand this brutal war. You give us hope and remind us that Ukraine is not alone – the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

The European Commission knew about the conversation between the leaders of Finland and Norway and Putin