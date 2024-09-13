Finland announces new military aid package for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Finland has approved a new package of defense aid to Ukraine worth €118 million. The total amount of Finnish aid has reached 2.3 billion euros, and the country promises to continue its support.
Finland has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. The country's president made a decision on this issue at the suggestion of the government on September 13, the Finnish Ministry of Defense said on Friday, UNN reports.
Finland will deliver more defence materiel to Ukraine
As indicated, this will be the 25th defense assistance package for Ukraine. "The estimated cost of replacing the capabilities included in the package is around EUR 118 million. Finland has now delivered defence materiel to Ukraine to a total value of EUR 2.3 billion," the country's Defense Ministry said.
"Developments in the war in Ukraine continue to be serious. As promised, Finland will continue to provide material assistance. Our message to partner countries is that we must not give up," says Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen.
