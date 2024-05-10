Fighting for Chasiv Yar: russians try to take advantage of window of opportunity while Ukrainian Armed Forces wait for shells from partners

The enemy continues its attempts to encircle the town of Chasiv Yar, which it wants to turn into a bridgehead for further occupation of Donetsk region. Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade, said this during a single marathon, according to a UNN correspondent.

He said that the enemy retains intentions to destroy Ukrainian statehood and those who call themselves Ukrainians, and has planned the stages of the occupation in parts.

Donetsk region is one of the parts of the global occupation. At the same time, the town of Chasiv Yar is a good foothold for further assault on the agglomeration of the cities of Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Kramatorsk. If the enemy captures Chasiv Yar, it will be able to take these cities under fire control and then continue to advance to occupy the Donetsk region - He said.

Fedorenko added that the enemy failed to advance in Chasiv Yar by May 9, but the russians will continue to exert strong pressure in that direction.

They are taking advantage of the window of opportunity, as the maximum concentration of ammunition and equipment from our partners at the front is expected in a month and a half. Until then, they will try their best to conduct shock and awe operations to try to take a bite out of our territories. But they will not be able to realize these intentions and fully occupy Chasiv Yar - He added.

He explained that the Russians are trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, moving to the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivka, which are located on the flanks. In this way, they are trying to cut off the communication routes and move the fighting to the city itself - there, in urban combat, they hope to have an advantage in terms of superior manpower.

Despite all this, the Defense Forces are doing their best to prevent the enemy from taking Chasiv Yar in a vice grip and advancing into the city. And the more ammunition we have, the less opportunities the enemy will have to occupy this city - emphasized Fedorenko.

Defense forces control the situation around the town of Chasiv Yar, active fighting continues day and night, but the russian army has not entered the town, despite propaganda statements.

