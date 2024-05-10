Fighting for Chasiv Yar: russians try to take advantage of window of opportunity while Ukrainian Armed Forces wait for shells from partners

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70965 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105142 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152363 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248908 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173786 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165094 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225111 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102184 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41781 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36575 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54897 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225111 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211291 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237076 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223940 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70957 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48770 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54897 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112623 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113546 views
Fighting for Chasiv Yar: russians try to take advantage of window of opportunity while Ukrainian Armed Forces wait for shells from partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38076 views

According to Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade, the Defense Forces are preventing the russian army from capturing or encircling Chasiv Yar, despite heavy pressure and intense fighting.

The enemy continues its attempts to encircle the town of Chasiv Yar, which it wants to turn into a bridgehead for further occupation of Donetsk region. Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade, said this during a single marathon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

He said that the enemy retains intentions to destroy Ukrainian statehood and those who call themselves Ukrainians, and has planned the stages of the occupation in parts.

Donetsk region is one of the parts of the global occupation. At the same time, the town of Chasiv Yar is a good foothold for further assault on the agglomeration of the cities of Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Kramatorsk. If the enemy captures Chasiv Yar, it will be able to take these cities under fire control and then continue to advance to occupy the Donetsk region

- He said.

Fedorenko added that the enemy failed to advance in Chasiv Yar by May 9, but the russians will continue to exert strong pressure in that direction.

They are taking advantage of the window of opportunity, as the maximum concentration of ammunition and equipment from our partners at the front is expected in a month and a half. Until then, they will try their best to conduct shock and awe operations to try to take a bite out of our territories. But they will not be able to realize these intentions and fully occupy Chasiv Yar

- He added.

He explained that the Russians are trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, moving to the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivka, which are located on the flanks. In this way, they are trying to cut off the communication routes and move the fighting to the city itself - there, in urban combat, they hope to have an advantage in terms of superior manpower.

Despite all this, the Defense Forces are doing their best to prevent the enemy from taking Chasiv Yar in a vice grip and advancing into the city. And the more ammunition we have, the less opportunities the enemy will have to occupy this city

- emphasized Fedorenko.

Recall

Defense forces control the situation around the town of Chasiv Yar, active fighting continues day and night, but the russian army has not entered the town, despite propaganda statements.

Very few people leave Chasiv Yar: RMA says more than 600 residents still live in the town24.04.24, 14:57 • 18217 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising