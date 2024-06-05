Fico recorded the first video message after the assassination attempt: promises to return to work soon

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, in his first address since the assassination attempt, promised to return to work in a few weeks. This is reported by UNN with reference to a video message from the Slovak prime minister.

Details

In a video posted on Facebook, Fico said that he was shot at by a "Slovak opposition activist" and the prime minister is currently undergoing home treatment.

If everything goes according to plan, I can gradually return to work in late June or early July - says the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital

Addition

In his address, Fico also mentioned Ukraine. According to him, after Russia's attack on Ukraine, relations with the EU and NATO worsened, in particular, after Slovakia refused to supply Kiev with any military assistance other than humanitarian aid

In addition, the Slovak prime minister accused NATO and the EU of inflating the conflict in Ukraine. He noted that Western partners allegedly do not accept other views on the war.

According to Fico, they allegedly want its extension at any cost in order to weaken the Russian Federation.

Recall

The attempt on Robert Fico's life was made on May 15 after a visiting Government Meeting in the city of Gandlova. For the first time after the incident, there were doubts about whether the wounded prime minister would survive.