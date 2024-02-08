Fedorov meets with US delegation to discuss Ukraine's cyber defense needs

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Fedorov meets with US delegation to discuss Ukraine's cyber defense needs

Fedorov meets with US delegation to discuss Ukraine's cyber defense needs

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation discussed Ukraine's short- and long-term cyber defense needs with U.S. partners to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity against russian threats.

Minister  of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov met with Ukrainian partners from the United States to discuss Ukraine's needs in the field of cyber defense. The official said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports. 

Details

He said that yesterday he met with U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace Nathaniel Fick and the head of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Jen Easterly.

They discussed issues important to the partners, such as the reliability of Ukraine's digital infrastructure, including telecommunications. Together with Yuriy Myronenko, Head of the State Service of Communications, we outlined Ukraine's short- and long-term cybersecurity needs

- Fedorov summarized. 

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation said that in December last year, the Tallinn Mechanism was launched , a tool for cooperation between 11 countries in cyberspace. According to him, there will soon be a coordination meeting, for which Ukraine is actively preparing.

Image

Addendum

The Minister emphasized that Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is part of the State Special Communications Service, is in constant communication with American partners, exchanging information about cyber threats in order to detect and prevent Russian cyber attacks in time.

In addition, according to Fedorov, the U.S. Agency for International Development is helping Ukraine improve its cybersecurity, providing equipment and software.

In particular, together with the USAID Cybersecurity of Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure Project, we launched a media campaign on cyber hygiene for the Diia.Osvita platform and are filming educational series on the topic in an accessible way.

For example, the Diia.Osvita platform already has 4 educational series and 5 simulations on cyber hygiene and online security.   

I am grateful to U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink, Nathaniel Fick, Jen Easterly, and the USAID team for their involvement, and we are developing our strategic partnership further. There are many joint tracks ahead, which we plan to intensify in the near future

- Fedorov summarized.

Recall

Ukraine has created the Tallinn Mechanism for Cybersecurity along with 10 other countries to strengthen its cyber defense and resilience, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced.

The group aims to coordinate with the EU and NATO and is open to new members.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

