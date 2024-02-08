Fedorov meets with US delegation to discuss Ukraine's cyber defense needs

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov met with Ukrainian partners from the United States to discuss Ukraine's needs in the field of cyber defense. The official said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

He said that yesterday he met with U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace Nathaniel Fick and the head of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Jen Easterly.

They discussed issues important to the partners, such as the reliability of Ukraine's digital infrastructure, including telecommunications. Together with Yuriy Myronenko, Head of the State Service of Communications, we outlined Ukraine's short- and long-term cybersecurity needs - Fedorov summarized.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation said that in December last year, the Tallinn Mechanism was launched , a tool for cooperation between 11 countries in cyberspace. According to him, there will soon be a coordination meeting, for which Ukraine is actively preparing.

Addendum

The Minister emphasized that Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is part of the State Special Communications Service, is in constant communication with American partners, exchanging information about cyber threats in order to detect and prevent Russian cyber attacks in time.

In addition, according to Fedorov, the U.S. Agency for International Development is helping Ukraine improve its cybersecurity, providing equipment and software.

In particular, together with the USAID Cybersecurity of Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure Project, we launched a media campaign on cyber hygiene for the Diia.Osvita platform and are filming educational series on the topic in an accessible way.

Fedorov: Diia plans to launch online marriage in the near future

For example, the Diia.Osvita platform already has 4 educational series and 5 simulations on cyber hygiene and online security.

I am grateful to U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink, Nathaniel Fick, Jen Easterly, and the USAID team for their involvement, and we are developing our strategic partnership further. There are many joint tracks ahead, which we plan to intensify in the near future - Fedorov summarized.

Recall

Ukraine has created the Tallinn Mechanism for Cybersecurity along with 10 other countries to strengthen its cyber defense and resilience, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced.

The group aims to coordinate with the EU and NATO and is open to new members.