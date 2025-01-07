Families of captured and missing defenders can now receive an extract from the information system: what is known

For relatives of captured and missing servicemen, as well as illegally deprived civilians, the Coordination Headquarters team has implemented the possibility to receive an official extract from the information system. This was reported by the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to UNN.

This document can be useful when, for example, you need to provide information to the authorities or international organizations, to obtain confirmation of the person's accounting category or probable place of detention in the information system on the treatment of prisoners of war, - the statement said.

To receive information, just log in to your Personal Account and generate an extract.

The extract will contain up-to-date data on the probable place of detention of the person according to the information available in the Information System of the Coordination Headquarters, the accounting category, as well as a QR code used to verify the authenticity of the document.

How to get an extract

- Log in to your Personal Account.

- Ensure that you have access to the file of the serviceman or civilian.

- Click "Get an extract" on the card of the Defender or civilian.

