Fainted and injured - Saakashvili felt ill in prison

The third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, fell ill in prison. The news was spread by journalist and founder of the "Nanuka Foundation" Nanuka Zhorzholiani, reports UNN.

Yesterday he fainted in his cell, sustained head and limb injuries when he fell, and required resuscitation assistance. - Zhorzholiani reported.

According to "News Georgia", the penitentiary service of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia confirmed that Saakashvili felt unwell and needed medical attention.

All necessary medical manipulations were performed, including an X-ray, which revealed no injuries. - the statement said.

The Ministry of Justice does not report what the attack was and what its causes are. Currently, Saakashvili's condition has stabilized, the publication adds.

Recall

Former President of Georgia and ex-head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili appealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to include him in the list of civilian prisoners of the war against Russia. Saakashvili, who is a citizen of Ukraine, claims that his persecution is related to the war, and that Putin demanded his poisoning and imprisonment.