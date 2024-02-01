Explosions at Belbek airfield: a missile could have damaged the communication center - media

As a result of a strike on the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol, Ukrainian aviation could have damaged a communication center. This is reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, and UNN.

Details

ASTRA learned from its own sources that during the attack on Sevastopol, an unidentified missile hit the Belbek military airfield. It is noted that the attack damaged the communication center of the military unit 80159, which, according to open sources, belongs to the Belbek military airfield.

ASTRA notes that a fire has started at the communication center with an area of about 30 square meters. There are no preliminary injuries.

Cotton in the occupied Crimea: Air Force Commander hints at the destruction of the Belbek airfield

AddendumAddendum

Commenting on the explosions at the russian-occupied Belbek airfield, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that Ukrainian aviation is gradually clearing the peninsula of russians.

At the same time, Ignat called on Ukrainians to wait for official confirmation of the consequences of the "incident" at the Belbek airfield.

Recall

Yesterday in russian-occupied Sevastopol an air alert was announced. Air defense systems were also spotted on the peninsula.

Locals also said that after the explosions that occurred during the air raid, a fire broke out in the north of Sevastopol. It is noted that smoke in the area of the Belbek airfield is visible from different parts of the city.