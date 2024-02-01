Explosions at Belbek airfield: a missile could have damaged the communication center - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Explosions at Belbek airfield: a missile could have damaged the communication center - media

Explosions at Belbek airfield: a missile could have damaged the communication center - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

During the attack on Sevastopol, a communication node may have been damaged, which, according to open sources, belongs to the Belbek military airfield.

As a result of a strike on the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol, Ukrainian aviation could have damaged a communication center. This is reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA,  and UNN.

Details

ASTRA learned from its own sources that during the attack on Sevastopol, an unidentified missile hit the Belbek military airfield. It is noted that the attack damaged the communication center of the military unit 80159, which, according to open sources, belongs to the Belbek military airfield.

ASTRA notes that a fire has started at the communication center with an area of about 30 square meters. There are no preliminary injuries.

AddendumAddendum

Commenting on the explosions at the russian-occupied Belbek airfield, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that Ukrainian aviation is gradually clearing the peninsula  of russians. 

At the same time, Ignat  called on Ukrainians to wait for official confirmation of the consequences of the "incident" at the Belbek airfield. 

Recall

Yesterday in russian-occupied Sevastopol an air alert was announced. Air defense systems were also spotted on the peninsula. 

Locals also said that after the explosions that occurred during the air raid, a fire broke out in the north of Sevastopol. It is noted that smoke in the area of the Belbek airfield is visible from different parts of the city. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising