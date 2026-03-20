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Exchange rate on March 20: NBU slightly weakened hryvnia against dollar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2156 views

The National Bank raised the official dollar exchange rate to 43.96 hryvnias and lowered the euro to 50.50 hryvnias. The zloty costs 11.79 hryvnias on Friday.

Exchange rate on March 20: NBU slightly weakened hryvnia against dollar

As of Friday, March 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.96 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 43.90 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.50. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.9617 UAH (+6 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.5032 UAH (-2 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7951 UAH (-4 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.76-44.25 UAH, the euro at 50.30-51.00 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.74-43.78 UAH/dollar and 50.38-50.42 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The National Bank provided financial institutions with 73.1 million dollars and 52 million euros to replenish cash registers. Measures were taken due to the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles abroad.

      Hryvnia began to strengthen - what will happen next with the national currency18.03.26, 13:56 • 46898 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine