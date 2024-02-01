Europe sends a signal to the world that the international order will withstand all challenges - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the European Union for supporting Ukraine, noting that Europe sends a signal across the Atlantic and around the world that the international world order based on rules will withstand all challenges. Zelensky said this during a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.

Today, Europe is sending a signal across the Atlantic and around the world that the international rules-based world order will withstand all challenges. Europe sets the tone in global processes with its unity. This is a fact now. And it must remain so - Zelensky said.

The President thanked the EU leaders for their decision to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine for the next four years: "This is a clear signal that Ukraine will survive and that Europe will survive," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that this decision was made unanimously by all 27 member states, which means that "this is another clear sign of strong unity and support for Ukraine.

"The last time such a European Council meeting was held, Europe's trust was at stake. And we all strengthened this trust together. The EU has proved that its word matters and its promises work for the sake of the interests of the whole of Europe. The political decision in December to give the green light for accession negotiations with Ukraine was proof that the European priorities set by all European leaders are being implemented. This is the kind of policy we all need in Europe in the future," the Head of State summarized.

All 27 leaders of the European Union member states agreed on an additional package of support for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros within the EU budget.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the European Union for supporting Ukraine and allocating a new aid package worth 50 billion euros.