Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is being considered for the post of the EU's top diplomat

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas may head the new European Commission's service for foreign and security policy. Politico writes about this, citing its own sources in European diplomatic circles, UNN reports .

It is noted that the European Union is already beginning to see a common view on candidates for key positions in the EU leadership: Ursula von der Leyen will remain President of the European Commission, and Robert Metsol will be elected President of the European Parliament for the second time.

Portuguese former Prime Minister António Costa is considered a candidate for the post of President of the European Council, currently held by Charles Michel, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is being considered for the post of the EU's top European diplomat.

As for the Estonian politician, “there is a lot of uncertainty,” but there is a good chance that it will be Kallas, a bright prime minister from Eastern Europe. According to the publication's sources, she looks like a very good choice for European liberals. Kallas herself has said that she would not mind taking the post.

Initially, critics of her candidacy opposed her because of her “hawkish” stance on Russia. They believed that Kallas might focus on Eastern European issues and leave out the Middle East and Africa. But by now, this view has disappeared and now there is an opinion that Kallas is ideally suited for the post from a “geographical, political and diplomatic point of view”.

According to the newspaper's sources, more specific agreements are to be reached at an informal dinner of EU leaders on June 17. However, a formal agreement will not be reached until the leaders meet on June 27-28.

