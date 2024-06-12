Political expert: Poroshenko and Peskov make similar statements on Ukraine's foreign policy

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 34320 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134649 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139989 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230866 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168988 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162318 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147051 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112841 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202297 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 66050 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 38265 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 41586 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103885 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 96234 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230866 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215548 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202297 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228519 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215928 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 96234 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103885 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156850 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155700 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159542 views
Actual
Political expert: Poroshenko and Peskov make similar statements on Ukraine's foreign policy

Political expert: Poroshenko and Peskov make similar statements on Ukraine's foreign policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55135 views

Petro Poroshenko, like Putin's spokesman Peskov, is skeptical about Ukraine's international events, such as the Recovery Conference in Berlin and the Peace Summit in Switzerland, repeating Russian propaganda and playing along with the Kremlin's methodology against Ukraine's interests.

Poroshenko is making the same statements about Ukraine's actions in the international arena as Putin's press secretary Peskov, thus playing along with Russian propaganda. Political expert Petro Oleshchuk writes about this, UNN reports.

"Recently, Putin's press secretary Peskov and Putin's ‘non-press secretary’ (as far as I know now) Poroshenko have been making the same statements about Ukraine's actions in the international arena. In fact, there is a whole "methodology" that is now being intensively promoted by the Russians: how "everything is bad for Ukraine," says Petro Oleshchuk.

According to the expert, this is due to the same skeptical assessment by Poroshenko and Peskov of two international events in which Ukraine is participating: The Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"In June, two significant world-class events are taking place for Ukraine. The recovery conference in Berlin is taking place now. The Peace Summit in Switzerland will take place in a few days. Both of them are about the world's assistance to Ukraine. Both Peskov and Poroshenko described both as "zero" and "empty". First, Putin's spokesman gave his assessment of the Peace Summit: "The summit on Ukraine in Switzerland will be an empty event." Then his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Oleksiyovych, added: "There have already been 3 investment conferences for Ukraine, and soon there will be another one in Berlin. But during this time, we have received only 0 investments. No one came and no one will come." It is interesting that Peskov and Poroshenko even use the same phrases and metaphors. It seems that Poroshenko is simply practicing the Kremlin's methodology, speaking in unison with Peskov," Oleshchuk emphasized, adding that ‘Russia's war against Ukraine has not discouraged the Ukrainian politician from playing along with Putin.

According to Oleshchuk, there is a tendency for Ukrainian "oppositionists" to publicly voice the same theses as Russian propagandists.

"Now, for example, all of them have rushed to attack the peace summit, proving that it is 'unnecessary. Absolutely all Russian officials, as well as Ukrainian oppositionists, have signed off on this. Soon you will simply start to lose track of where the "Russian enemy" Peskov is and where the "Ukrainian oppositionist" Poroshenko is. Are Peskov and Poroshenko "Ukrainian oppositionists"? Or Russian enemies?" Oleshchuk summarizes.

As previously reported, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, received more than 37 million hryvnias from the Hungarian government at the end of 2023 on the eve of a meeting with its leader, pro-Russian Viktor Orban.

At that time, border guards did not let the MP leave the country, as Ukrainian special services received information that his visit to Hungary could be used by the Russian FSB and GRU.

As experts reported, Petro Poroshenko, during his planned meeting with Orban in Hungary, intended to use him to convey to Russia and other interested parties a signal of his readiness to lead a campaign to "force Ukraine to peace.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising