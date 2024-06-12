Poroshenko is making the same statements about Ukraine's actions in the international arena as Putin's press secretary Peskov, thus playing along with Russian propaganda. Political expert Petro Oleshchuk writes about this, UNN reports.

"Recently, Putin's press secretary Peskov and Putin's ‘non-press secretary’ (as far as I know now) Poroshenko have been making the same statements about Ukraine's actions in the international arena. In fact, there is a whole "methodology" that is now being intensively promoted by the Russians: how "everything is bad for Ukraine," says Petro Oleshchuk.

According to the expert, this is due to the same skeptical assessment by Poroshenko and Peskov of two international events in which Ukraine is participating: The Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"In June, two significant world-class events are taking place for Ukraine. The recovery conference in Berlin is taking place now. The Peace Summit in Switzerland will take place in a few days. Both of them are about the world's assistance to Ukraine. Both Peskov and Poroshenko described both as "zero" and "empty". First, Putin's spokesman gave his assessment of the Peace Summit: "The summit on Ukraine in Switzerland will be an empty event." Then his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Oleksiyovych, added: "There have already been 3 investment conferences for Ukraine, and soon there will be another one in Berlin. But during this time, we have received only 0 investments. No one came and no one will come." It is interesting that Peskov and Poroshenko even use the same phrases and metaphors. It seems that Poroshenko is simply practicing the Kremlin's methodology, speaking in unison with Peskov," Oleshchuk emphasized, adding that ‘Russia's war against Ukraine has not discouraged the Ukrainian politician from playing along with Putin.

According to Oleshchuk, there is a tendency for Ukrainian "oppositionists" to publicly voice the same theses as Russian propagandists.

"Now, for example, all of them have rushed to attack the peace summit, proving that it is 'unnecessary. Absolutely all Russian officials, as well as Ukrainian oppositionists, have signed off on this. Soon you will simply start to lose track of where the "Russian enemy" Peskov is and where the "Ukrainian oppositionist" Poroshenko is. Are Peskov and Poroshenko "Ukrainian oppositionists"? Or Russian enemies?" Oleshchuk summarizes.

As previously reported, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, received more than 37 million hryvnias from the Hungarian government at the end of 2023 on the eve of a meeting with its leader, pro-Russian Viktor Orban.

At that time, border guards did not let the MP leave the country, as Ukrainian special services received information that his visit to Hungary could be used by the Russian FSB and GRU.

As experts reported, Petro Poroshenko, during his planned meeting with Orban in Hungary, intended to use him to convey to Russia and other interested parties a signal of his readiness to lead a campaign to "force Ukraine to peace.