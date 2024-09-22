Energy situation: thousands of subscribers in 7 regions of Ukraine without electricity due to enemy strikes

In Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions, thousands of subscribers are without electricity due to enemy strikes. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Donetsk region

Due to hostile shelling, 1.6 thousand subscribers lost power yesterday. Power engineers have restored electricity supply to 6.7 thousand customers in 7 settlements. As of the morning, 122 settlements remain without power supply, affecting more than 79 thousand customers.

Zaporizhzhya region

In total, 3.7 thousand consumers in 51 settlements are without electricity due to the hostilities.

Poltava region

As a result of the hostilities, 76 subscribers are without power.

Sumy region

In total, 13.6 thousand customers in 93 settlements remain without electricity supply.

Kharkiv region

Over the past day, power engineers have supplied power to 5.3 thousand consumers cut off from the grid as a result of hostilities. In total, 47.6 thousand consumers were left without power in the morning due to the hostilities.

Kherson region

In total, more than 10 thousand subscribers in Kherson are without electricity.

In total, more than 25,000 consumers in 45 settlements are without power in the region.

Chernihiv region

Due to hostilities, 1.8 thousand consumers in 28 settlements are without electricity supply.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that over the past day, power companies have supplied electricity to more than 12 thousand consumers in two regions.

