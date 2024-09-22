Energy situation: thousands of subscribers in 7 regions of Ukraine without electricity due to enemy strikes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105789 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179272 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144003 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146930 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112210 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178171 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 35820 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 93455 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 63645 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 36555 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 54722 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179273 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178172 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205391 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194134 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145238 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144891 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149343 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140560 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157233 views
Energy situation: thousands of subscribers in 7 regions of Ukraine without electricity due to enemy strikes

Energy situation: thousands of subscribers in 7 regions of Ukraine without electricity due to enemy strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23087 views

Due to enemy shelling in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions, thousands of subscribers were left without electricity. Power engineers are working to restore electricity.

In Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions, thousands of subscribers are without electricity due to enemy strikes. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Donetsk region

Due to hostile shelling, 1.6 thousand subscribers lost power yesterday. Power engineers have restored electricity supply to 6.7 thousand customers in 7 settlements. As of the morning, 122 settlements remain without power supply, affecting more than 79 thousand customers.  

Zaporizhzhya region

In total, 3.7 thousand consumers in 51 settlements are without electricity due to the hostilities.

Poltava region

As a result of the hostilities, 76 subscribers are without power.

Sumy region

In total, 13.6 thousand customers in 93 settlements remain without electricity supply.  

Kharkiv region

Over the past day, power engineers have supplied power to 5.3 thousand consumers cut off from the grid as a result of hostilities. In total, 47.6 thousand consumers were left without power in the morning due to the hostilities.

Kherson region

 In total, more than 10 thousand subscribers in Kherson are without electricity. 

In total, more than 25,000 consumers in 45 settlements are without power in the region.

Chernihiv region

Due to hostilities, 1.8 thousand consumers in 28 settlements are without electricity supply. 

The Ministry of Energy also reported that over the past day, power companies have supplied electricity to more than 12 thousand consumers in two regions.

UN: power cuts of up to 18 hours a day are expected in Ukraine in winter19.09.24, 11:37 • 17745 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Donetsk
Chernihiv
Poltava
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Sums
Kharkiv

