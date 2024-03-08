Enemy UAV activity recorded in several regions of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11709 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 32866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31436 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 186155 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171993 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170459 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217534 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248433 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154222 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371438 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 32866 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 186155 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 152970 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171993 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162257 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4304 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16971 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17828 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23441 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31495 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Enemy UAV activity recorded in several regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30581 views

Hostile unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in many regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro and Donetsk oblasts.

Enemy UAV activity recorded in several regions of Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in several regions, UNN reports .

Attention!
Enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region, heading for Chuhuiv!
A group of "Shahed" from Mykolaiv region, heading towards Kirovohrad region!
A group of UAVs in the south of Cherkasy region is moving northeast, along the border with Kirovohrad region.
 "Shakhty" in the east of Kirovohrad region - heading north.
 Shaheds in eastern Dnipropetrovs'k region, heading for Donetsk region

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A group of russian "Shahed" is heading from Zaporizhzhia to Dnipropetrovs'k region08.03.24, 00:18 • 31753 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Chuhuiv
Donetsk
Kropyvnytskyi
Cherkassy
Mykolaiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11