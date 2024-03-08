Enemy UAV activity recorded in several regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in many regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro and Donetsk oblasts.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in several regions, UNN reports .
Attention!
Enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region, heading for Chuhuiv!
A group of "Shahed" from Mykolaiv region, heading towards Kirovohrad region!
A group of UAVs in the south of Cherkasy region is moving northeast, along the border with Kirovohrad region.
"Shakhty" in the east of Kirovohrad region - heading north.
Shaheds in eastern Dnipropetrovs'k region, heading for Donetsk region
