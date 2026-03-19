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Enemy drone attacked ambulance in Kharkiv region, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1422 views

An enemy FPV drone exploded near an emergency vehicle in the village of Hrushivka. A paramedic and the driver sustained acoustic barotrauma, and the service vehicle was damaged.

Enemy drone attacked ambulance in Kharkiv region, there are wounded

The Russian army attacked an emergency medical aid brigade in the village of Hrushivka, Kharkiv region. A paramedic and a driver sustained acoustic barotrauma, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

An enemy FPV drone exploded near the ambulance. A 57-year-old paramedic and a 31-year-old driver were injured — they sustained acoustic barotrauma.

- the police reported.

Also, according to law enforcement officers, the service vehicle was damaged: side windows and rear lights were broken.

Police documented another war crime committed by the Russian troops. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Enemy drone attacked ambulance during evacuation of wounded: policeman and his wife-paramedic killed22.02.26, 17:59 • 4871 view

Antonina Tumanova

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