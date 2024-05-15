Emergency power outages are predicted in the evening with increased consumption, there is a significant shortage - Ukrenergo

Ukraine's energy system is facing a significant deficit due to the cold snap. A record volume of imports with maximum capacity is planned, and there is emergency assistance from the EU. With the growth of consumption in the evening peak - from 18 to 23 hours - emergency shutdowns of household and industrial consumers are predicted, while for industry from 16 hours to midnight there will be schedules, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, there is a significant shortage of electricity in the power grid for hours of the day," the company said.

Morning: from 06:00, consumption, due to the drop in temperature, increased again. Available imports, emergency aid and consumption restrictions were not enough to overcome it. Therefore, from 6:40 to 08:30, as indicated, emergency shutdowns were controlled for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine, except for Kherson region. "As of 9:30 a.m., the emergency outages have been canceled and the power supply to consumers has been restored," Ukrenergo said.

Evening: with the increase in consumption during the evening peak hours of 18:00 - 23:00, Ukrenergo predicts the introduction of emergency power cuts for household and industrial consumers. Also today, from 00:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 24:00 , power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers - Ukrenergo said.

Yesterday: On May 14, to overcome the deficit in the power system, consumption restriction schedules for industry were applied from 16:00. However, due to a significant increase in consumption during the cold snap, controlled emergency outages for household and industrial consumers were applied from 20:55 to 00:00.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 14, to overcome the deficit in the power system, emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine were activated from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 11:00 to 24:00 from the power systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. Also, from 11:00 to 16:00, at the request of the Polish power system operator, the Ukrainian power system received surplus electricity.

"Today, emergency assistance from the EU countries was applied from 00:00 to 07:00," the company said, urging people to consume electricity sparingly throughout the day.

Import

During the day, as indicated, there are imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 23,692 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,628 MW in some hours.

De-energization

As of morning, 418 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: new power cuts in Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.