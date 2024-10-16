Eight European foreign ministers arrived in Odesa to discuss energy and defense of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic countries arrived in Odesa for a visit. They discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy sustainability, as well as the “victory plan” and “peace formula.
On Wednesday, October 16, eight foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic states arrived in Odesa on a visit. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga on his page in X , UNN reports.
Details
These are the foreign ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Norway.
He noted that the meeting with the ministers focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy resilience ahead of the winter.
Sibiga also briefed his colleagues on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's “victory plan” and “peace formula.”
Greeted my colleagues from the North Baltic Eight. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy resilience on the eve of winter. (...) We appreciate the leadership and strong support of our friends
Recall
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with G20 ambassadors to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula.