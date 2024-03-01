Education in a time of war: Zelensky showed the Prime Minister of the Netherlands a metro school in Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who are on a visit to Kharkiv, visited one of the schools that was set up in the city's subway. This is reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN writes.

The politicians visited the lessons held in specially equipped classrooms at the Universytet metro station.

The leaders visited math, Ukrainian and English classes and talked to the children. They asked about their favorite subjects, hobbies and dreams and wished them success.

Thank you teachers for giving knowledge to our children! Thank you to our children for continuing to dream and believe in Ukraine! - said the President of Ukraine in his Telegram channel.

The University station has 858 children from 40 classes.

In total, training rooms are equipped at five Kharkiv metro stations: "Universytet, Peremoha, Akademika Pavlova, Metrostroitelnykiv, and Traktornyi Zavod.

There are 106 classes with 2,191 children enrolled in them. The educational process is organized in two shifts. In addition to the teacher, each classroom has a tutor and a psychologist.

Medical care, free meals, internet, video surveillance and security are provided. Children from all over the city are transported by buses for free, accompanied by patrol police.

During its operation, the Metro School was visited by journalists from 22 countries and representatives of international organizations: UNITED NATIONS, UNICEF, USAID.

In January 2024, the Kharkiv Metro launched a group to prepare children for school. They are attended by 670 children on Saturdays and Sundays. The program involves 17 kindergartens and 41 groups.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte inspected buildings damaged by Russian attacks in Kharkiv and honored the memory of childrenkilled in the war.