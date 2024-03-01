$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Education in a time of war: Zelensky showed the Prime Minister of the Netherlands a metro school in Kharkiv

Kyiv

 • 27230 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte visited a school in the Kharkiv subway and talked to children about the fact that education continues despite the war.

Education in a time of war: Zelensky showed the Prime Minister of the Netherlands a metro school in Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy  and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who are on a visit to Kharkiv, visited one of the schools that was set up in the city's subway. This is reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN writes.

Details

The politicians visited the lessons held in specially equipped classrooms at the Universytet metro station.

The leaders visited math, Ukrainian and English classes and talked to the children. They asked about their favorite subjects, hobbies and dreams and wished them success. 

Thank you teachers for giving knowledge to our children! Thank you to our children for continuing to dream and believe in Ukraine!

- said the President of Ukraine in his Telegram channel.

Addendum

The University station  has 858 children from 40 classes.

In total, training rooms are equipped at five Kharkiv metro stations: "Universytet, Peremoha, Akademika Pavlova, Metrostroitelnykiv, and Traktornyi Zavod.

There are 106 classes with 2,191 children enrolled in them. The educational process is organized in two shifts. In addition to the teacher, each classroom has a tutor and a psychologist.

He awarded teachers and talked to schoolchildren: Zelensky visits metro school in Kharkiv30.11.23, 18:55 • 38132 views

Medical care, free meals, internet, video surveillance and security are provided. Children from all over the city are transported by buses for free, accompanied by patrol police.

During its operation, the Metro School was visited by journalists from 22 countries and representatives of international organizations: UNITED NATIONS, UNICEF, USAID.

For reference

In January 2024, the Kharkiv Metro launched a group to prepare children for school. They are attended by 670 children on Saturdays and Sundays. The program involves 17 kindergartens and 41 groups.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte inspected buildings damaged by Russian attacks in Kharkiv and honored the memory of childrenkilled in the war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War Politics
Mark Rutte
United States Agency for International Development
UNICEF
United Nations
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
