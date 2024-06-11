DTEK explained the principle of switching off and off light in the gray and light gray zones

DTEK Kyiv electric networks explained the principle of switching off and on lights in the gray and light gray zones, noting that when customers are disconnected according to approved schedules, the light disappears only in the gray zone of the schedule. If electricity consumption increases and there is a need to additionally balance the power system, blackouts also increase to the light gray zone. This was reported to the journalist UNN in DTEK Kyiv electric networks in response to a request.

"The energy consumption limit provided by Ukrenergo is distributed absolutely to everyone in the city who consumes electricity. These are household consumers, enterprises and various businesses, and critical infrastructure facilities. DTEK Kyiv electric networks power engineers are making every effort to provide electricity evenly to all customers from the available volume," DTEK said.

It is noted that by order of Ukrenergo, DTEK Kyiv electric networks disconnects customers according to approved schedules posted on the company's website or in a chatbot in Viber and Telegram. In this case, the light disappears only in the gray area of the graph. If electricity consumption increases and there is a need to additionally balance the power system, blackouts also increase to the light gray zone.

Blackout schedules are being upgraded. The approach is being tested - Ministry of energy

How this can happen: for example, the house was in the gray area of the charts. A light gray area began, and the light was returned to him. Then there was an increase in consumption in the city and, for example, an hour later this house in the light gray zone was turned off again. And they turned it on when the White zone of charts started. Also, unpredictable shutdowns can be set when the operator of the power system Nek "Ukrenergo" provides a command to introduce emergency shutdowns. In this case, shutdowns occur almost instantly and off-schedule - explained in DTEK.

It is noted that the shutdown may also occur due to an accident on the DTEK Kiev electric networks network or on intra-House networks that are handled by the housing department, condominiums, and the manager.

In the Kiev region, emergency blackouts are recorded due to bad weather

"Then the light may not be available until the accident is eliminated or connected according to backup schemes. Two houses located side by side can be in different groups. This means that they can be turned off and on at different times. And you may get the impression that the lights in the house opposite are not turned off at all. The only exceptions are those consumers who are connected to critical infrastructure facilities," DTEK said.

In addition, it is noted that DTEK Kiev electric networks fairly distributes the available amount of energy consumption among customers and draws up a schedule according to which light is provided to everyone in turn.

First Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vlasenko reported that from Saturday, June 8, a new procedure for applying hourly shutdown schedules will be introduced in a test mode. It aims to provide a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

The government, during a meeting on May 24 , approved a resolution obliging regional power companies to ensure a uniform and fair sequence of power outages for consumers.

Sergey Kovalenko , CEO of YASNO, reportedthat the decree on fair distribution of limits will start working on June 24.