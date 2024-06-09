Blackout schedules are being upgraded. The approach is being tested - Ministry of energy

power outage schedules will be upgraded and the approach is just being tested to reduce the number of hour limits. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolesnik on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

The government decided to improve the mechanism of distribution of electric energy in the presence of a shortage. The goal is to reduce the number of hourly limits and distribute existing limits more efficiently between regions. That is, the goal is to ensure that electric energy for domestic consumers is distributed in a more rational and fair way - charioteer said.

When asked if there will be new schedules, Kolesnik said: "they will be upgraded and the approach is being tested to reduce the number of hour limits.

Addition

First Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vlasenko reported that from Saturday, June 8, a new procedure for applying hourly shutdown schedules will be introduced in a test mode. It aims to provide a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

During a meeting on May 24 , the government approved a resolutionthat obliges regional power companies to ensure a uniform and fair sequence of power outages for consumers.

Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, said that the decree on fair distribution of limitswill start working on June 24 .