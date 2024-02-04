Donetsk region: Russians shell a plant and the SES office in Pokrovsk

Russian invaders made 12 attacks in Donetsk region yesterday. Residents of 8 settlements came under enemy fire. There are destructions and wounded. The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin told about the operational situation in the region as of the morning, UNN reports.

Details

Pokrovsk district. One person was wounded in Maksymilianivka in Maryinka community. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka and the outskirts of Ocheretynka community was recorded. In Kurakhove community, 2 multi-storey buildings in Horishne and an administrative building in Kurakhove were damaged. - Filashkin said.

According to police data, Russian shelling was recorded in Avdiivka, Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Pivnichne, Zarichne, Netaylove and the aforementioned village of Maksymilianivka over the past day.

In total, 9 civilian objects were damaged in the region as a result of yesterday's attacks. Rashist shells destroyed three residential buildings, a garage, an outbuilding, a factory, a building of the State Emergency Service, and cars.

In addition, in Pokrovsk, which was hit by a rocket from the occupiers, the building of a factory and the local office of the State Emergency Service were damaged.

One wounded in Maksymilianivka as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on February 3

Avdiivka withstood 5 air strikes on Saturday. The occupants destroyed another apartment building there.

Russian troops attacked Hrodivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. A private house was damaged.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote with reference to the National Resistance Center's data that the socio-political and socio-economic situation in the temporarily occupied territory of eastern Ukraine is assessed as a crisis. The main problem of all occupied regions is security, as the Russian occupation forces are shelling the settlements they control on a daily basis.