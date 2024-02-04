Donetsk region: Russians shell a plant and the SES office in Pokrovsk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Donetsk region: Russians shell a plant and the SES office in Pokrovsk

Donetsk region: Russians shell a plant and the SES office in Pokrovsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

Yesterday, Russian occupants shelled 8 localities in Donetsk region, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing injuries.

Russian invaders made 12 attacks in Donetsk region yesterday. Residents of 8 settlements came under enemy fire. There are destructions and wounded. The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin told about the operational situation in the region as of the morning, UNN reports.

Details

Pokrovsk district. One person was wounded in Maksymilianivka in Maryinka community. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka and the outskirts of Ocheretynka community was recorded. In Kurakhove community, 2 multi-storey buildings in Horishne and an administrative building in Kurakhove were damaged.

- Filashkin said.

According to police data, Russian shelling was recorded in Avdiivka, Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Pivnichne, Zarichne, Netaylove and the aforementioned village of Maksymilianivka over the past day.

In total, 9 civilian objects were damaged in the region as a result of yesterday's attacks. Rashist shells destroyed three residential buildings, a garage, an outbuilding, a factory, a building of the State Emergency Service, and cars.

In addition, in Pokrovsk, which was hit by a rocket from the occupiers, the building of a factory and the local office of the State Emergency Service were damaged.

One wounded in Maksymilianivka as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on February 304.02.24, 09:02 • 33122 views

Avdiivka withstood 5 air strikes on Saturday. The occupants destroyed another apartment building there.

Russian troops attacked Hrodivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. A private house was damaged.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote with reference to the National Resistance Center's data that the socio-political and socio-economic situation in the temporarily occupied territory of eastern Ukraine is assessed as a crisis. The main problem of all occupied regions is security, as the Russian occupation forces are shelling the settlements they control on a daily basis.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
novohrodivkaNovohrodivka
avdiivkaAvdiivka
kurakhoveKurakhovo
donetskDonetsk

