One wounded in Maksymilianivka as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on February 3
Kyiv • UNN
One person was wounded in Maksymilianivka on February 3 as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Donetsk region, the head of the regional military administration said.
Details
According to him, there were no casualties over the past day.
A total of 1849 dead and 4532 wounded civilians have been recorded since the beginning of the invasion in Donetsk region.
The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
