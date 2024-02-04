One wounded in Maksymilianivka as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on February 3

In Donetsk region, one person was wounded in Maksymilianivka as a result of shelling by the Russian military on February 3. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there were no casualties over the past day.

On February 3, Russians wounded 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Maksymilianivka wrote the head of the OBA.

A total of 1849 dead and 4532 wounded civilians have been recorded since the beginning of the invasion in Donetsk region.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In the TOT of Donetsk region, the occupants are shelling the settlements they control