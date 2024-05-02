DIU: Ukrainian Sichs are resistant to electronic warfare and can overcome 50 km deep into the front line

The Sich UAV can travel up to 50 km and is resistant to electronic warfare, making it ideal for long-range reconnaissance. This was stated by a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin during a telethon, UNN reports .

At present, the distance that Sich UAVs can cover in depth is up to 50 km, and in principle, any target at a long distance can be detected and identified with this type of UAV. One of the peculiarities of these drones is their resistance to electronic warfare. This is very evident, as Sichs have been defeated by such electronic warfare devices as: "Podlet, Kasta and others - Yerin said.

Recall

