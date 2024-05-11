ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
DIU identifies those who fire "Kinzhals" at Ukraine: list released

DIU identifies those who fire "Kinzhals" at Ukraine: list released

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39084 views

Ukrainian intelligence identified 29 Russian servicemen, including 7 officers, from the 44th Aviation Regiment responsible for shelling Ukraine with "Kinzhal" missiles.

Ukrainian intelligence officers have identified who is firing Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, publishing a list, UNN reports.

Details

"Operatives and analysts of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identified 29 command, flight and technical personnel of the 44th separate aviation regiment of the special purpose long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force," the DIU reported on Telegram.

It is also stated that seven officers from the regiment's technical staff have been identified.

"The 44th Separate Air Force Brigade (military unit 83122) was formed on December 01, 2021. Place of permanent deployment: Savasleyka airfield, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia," the DIU said.

The regiment, as noted, has a two-squadron structure, with up to 24 aircraft - MiG-31K long-range fighter interceptors.

"The tail numbers of the MiG-31K aircraft from the regiment have also been established: RF-20862, RF-03230, RF-20882, RF-03231, RF-03234, RF-19275, RF-94268, RF-42251, RF-42253, RF-20867, RF-20883," the DIU said.

According to intelligence, the missile is armed with the Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" air-to-air missile system (500 kg warhead, possible nuclear weapons); its purpose is to deliver maximum rapid strikes at a distance of up to 2000 km. The hypersonic flight speed of the missile at the final stage is achieved by accelerating the carrier aircraft to supersonic parameters (i.e., the MiG-31K acts as the "first stage").

"The list of identified Russian war criminals can be found at link," the DIU said.

"We remind you that every war crime committed against Ukraine will be punished with justice," the intelligence concluded.

Ukraine has identified and entered almost 250 thousand invaders and collaborators into the database22.12.23, 18:20 • 25344 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
telegramTelegram
mih-31-mikoianaMiG-31
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising