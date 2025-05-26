$41.510.01
Digitalization of enforcement proceedings and lifting of restrictions immediately after debt payment: bill in the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 906 views

Bill No. 9363 should simplify enforcement proceedings, allowing automatic removal of restrictions after debt payment, without the participation of the executor. This should make life easier for many Ukrainians.

Digitalization of enforcement proceedings and lifting of restrictions immediately after debt payment: bill in the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis draft law 9363, which aims to simplify and automate the procedure of enforcement proceedings. If finally adopted, Ukrainians will be able to avoid long delays in the removal of property arrests after debt repayment. The draft law provides for the automatic removal of restrictions immediately after payment of a fine or debt, without the participation of a state or private enforcement officer.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Gaichenko, reports UNN.

Details

The draft law was submitted in June 2023. On May 14, the Verkhovna Rada did not vote for the adoption as a whole of draft law 9363 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Digitalization of Enforcement Proceedings." It is currently in the second reading.

The document provides for the digitalization of enforcement proceedings and should simplify and automate the process of interaction between state bodies and debtors.

It also introduces automated lifting of arrests from funds after payment is received.

Regarding draft law 9363 – this is one of the ways we want to make life easier for people who owe something to someone in one way or another.

- the Deputy Minister emphasized.

He explained that even after paying a fine through digital platforms, the arrest is not automatically lifted, but requires the actions of a state executor, which are often delayed due to his excessive workload.

State executors are currently under heavy workload – up to 1200-1500 implementations per employee

- Gaichenko noted.

That is why, after payment of fines or debts, restrictions may be lifted with a delay, which creates problems for displaced persons, military personnel and other people. The draft law also stipulates that in case of debt repayment, all restrictions will be automatically lifted.

You received a fine – you paid it, and as soon as you paid it – you are absolutely a free person, without any restrictions

- the Deputy Minister added.

He stressed that the draft law needs to be carefully finalized:

We must meticulously polish this draft law. To balance all interests. Take into account the positions of all political parties, all factions in parliament. We must work out all the details with the deputies so that the socially unpleasant law passes the Verkhovna Rada smoothly, ideally – unanimously, and improves people's lives.

Thus, according to Gaichenko, draft law №9363 opens the way to a more transparent and faster work of the executive service and should make life easier for Ukrainians, ensuring a balance between the rights of debtors and the protection of the interests of the state.

Where are the most cases for fines from the TCC in 2025: top regions 18.04.25, 09:27 • 4487 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
