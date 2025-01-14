ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Detention for violation of mobilization rules can last up to three hours, - Deputy Head of RTCK

Detention for violation of mobilization rules can last up to three hours, - Deputy Head of RTCK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30287 views

The deputy head of the RTCC explained the rules of detention for violation of military registration. For disobedience, detention can last up to 3 hours, and in case of physical resistance - up to 3 days.

In case of disobedience to police officers or TCCs, detention of citizens can last up to three hours. In the case of physical violence, this period may be extended to three days.

This was reported by Larysa Kozak, deputy head of the RCCC and JV in Kyiv, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the assurances of the Ombudsman of Ukraine that the number of so-called busifications is decreasing, videos of men being forcibly detained by TCC officers still appear online.

The term busification is spreading in civil society, but where it comes from is that at the legislative level, according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, police officers as part of alert groups and military personnel of territorial recruitment and social support centers are allowed by a regulatory resolution to search for citizens who somehow evade the established rules of military registration and duty. Yes, this covers the issue of detention and delivery to the premises of the TCC. This is indeed regulated by law

- Kozak says.

She noted that what we see in the media needs to be commented on.

If we are talking about the actions of TCC employees, it is important to watch full videos.

In my practice, what happens is that citizens who are wanted and there is a really established fact of reporting to the competent authorities of the National Police, they are offered to voluntarily go to the district territorial center of recruitment and social support to update their data or remove those obstacles that contributed to their being wanted. If a citizen is maliciously disobeying, I repeat, either police officers or employees of the TCC, there is also a corresponding provision in the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, which allows police officers to carry out administrative detention of such a citizen under a protocol for a certain period of time - up to three hours

- says the deputy head of the RCCC.

She explained that if a citizen is disobedient and physically assaults military personnel, the detention period can even last for three days.

As for the videos in which people, according to the public, are forcibly placed in vehicles, analyzing their full picture, we can conclude that it was disobedience, which was confirmed by the administrative detention protocol. After being taken by the National Police or the TCC, the person is subject to an appropriate administrative penalty in the form of a fine or sanction provided for by the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Detention. This is part of the practice and one of the mechanisms of legislative regulation.

But, again, this is not so much mobilization as elimination of violations by citizens who in one way or another ignore the rules established by military registration and staying on the register

- Kozak summarized.

Previously

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the ministry has proposals that will be discussed in the Cabinet of Ministers to implement reforms so that in the future there will be no so-called “busification”, when men are forcibly mobilized into the ranks of the Armed Forces. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

