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Defense Forces withdrew from the Svyato-Pokrovske area a few weeks ago, but maintain control in Vasyukivka - UV "East"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

The Defense Forces maintain control over Vasyukivka and repel attacks in Hryshyne. The withdrawal from Svyato-Pokrovske to western positions took place a few weeks ago.

Defense Forces withdrew from the Svyato-Pokrovske area a few weeks ago, but maintain control in Vasyukivka - UV "East"

Information is circulating online about the alleged occupation of the settlement of Vasyukivka. This information is not true, our units maintain control in this settlement, inflicting constant and effective fire damage on the enemy. This was reported by the "East" military group, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that enemy infantry, which attempts infiltration, is detected in time and mostly destroyed even before reaching our positions. Search and strike operations are being carried out.

In the area of Svyato-Pokrovske, our units, in order to preserve the lives and health of servicemen and for better interaction, withdrew to positions west of the settlement several weeks ago.

- the report says.

Drone units and artillery maintain constant fire control over the settlement and its approaches.

In the settlement of Hryshyne and its surroundings, the situation remains difficult. The enemy failed to bypass Hryshyne and is trying to attack directly in the settlement. The Defense Forces are repelling numerous attacks, in which the enemy uses infantry groups and periodically - light equipment (quad bikes, motorcycles).

Ukrainian units are holding back the enemy, maintaining designated lines and blocking the enemy's advance from the east to the center of Hryshyne.

Recently, the enemy has lost several positions in the settlement.

Messages disseminated by various public organizations, in particular "Deep State", are their own interpretation of the situation and do not fully reflect the realities on the battlefield. We urge you to check information and trust official sources

- added the East Military District.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Ukraine's main military goal for 202631.03.26, 12:10 • 23934 views

Olga Rozgon

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