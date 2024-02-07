Danilov on rumors of Zaluzhnyi's resignation: it is dangerous to inflate the situation without legal documents

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 37579 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111959 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118597 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160953 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263401 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176195 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166707 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234325 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 83242 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 64008 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 40542 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 76573 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 33845 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263401 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234325 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219888 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245395 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231733 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111968 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95544 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115949 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116700 views
Danilov on rumors of Zaluzhnyi's resignation: it is dangerous to inflate the situation without legal documents

Danilov on rumors of Zaluzhnyi's resignation: it is dangerous to inflate the situation without legal documents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32028 views

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that rumors about Valeriy Zaluzhnyi's resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are dangerous without legal documents confirming this decision.

Commenting on rumors about the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that when the situation starts to be inflated without legal documents, it is very dangerous. Danilov told journalists about this, reports UNN.  

When asked whether he sees any prerequisites and  grounds for Zaluzhny's resignation, Danilov replied: 

When it comes to a situation involving a particular official, when the situation starts to be inflated without regulatory documents, it is very dangerous. Moreover, I can say it is a harmful thing. When certain decisions are made, we will be able to talk to you about it as a fait accompli

- He said.

He also reiterated that the draft law on mobilization must be fair and called on MPs to support it in the first reading.

Addendum Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on reports of the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. According to him, Ukraine needs changes in the leadership of the state.

    US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the US remains aloof from personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  The Ukrainian authorities make decisions on personnel issues in the Armed Forces on their own.

   Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebstated that the likely resignation of Zaluzhnyi and other personnel changes in Ukraine will not affect relations with Western allies. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

Contact us about advertising