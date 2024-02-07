Danilov on rumors of Zaluzhnyi's resignation: it is dangerous to inflate the situation without legal documents

Commenting on rumors about the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that when the situation starts to be inflated without legal documents, it is very dangerous. Danilov told journalists about this, reports UNN.

When asked whether he sees any prerequisites and grounds for Zaluzhny's resignation, Danilov replied:

When it comes to a situation involving a particular official, when the situation starts to be inflated without regulatory documents, it is very dangerous. Moreover, I can say it is a harmful thing. When certain decisions are made, we will be able to talk to you about it as a fait accompli - He said.

He also reiterated that the draft law on mobilization must be fair and called on MPs to support it in the first reading.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on reports of the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. According to him, Ukraine needs changes in the leadership of the state.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the US remains aloof from personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities make decisions on personnel issues in the Armed Forces on their own.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebstated that the likely resignation of Zaluzhnyi and other personnel changes in Ukraine will not affect relations with Western allies.