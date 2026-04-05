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Cold snap, rain, and strong winds heading to Ukraine - meteorologist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3602 views

An atmospheric front will bring precipitation and wind gusts up to 20 m/s. Temperatures will drop to +9 degrees Celsius, and wet snow and frosts are possible in the middle of the week.

Cold snap, rain, and strong winds heading to Ukraine - meteorologist

At the beginning of the pre-Easter week, the weather in Ukraine will change: rains, strong winds, and a gradual cooling are expected. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, on April 6, an atmospheric front will arrive in Ukraine, bringing precipitation first to the west and north, and then spreading to the central regions, Odesa region, and Kharkiv region. At the same time, no precipitation is expected yet in Luhansk region, Donetsk region, and most southern regions.

Strong north-westerly winds with gusts up to 15–20 m/s are also expected.

Air temperatures in the west, north, and Vinnytsia region will drop to +9…+12 degrees, while in the rest of the territory, warmer weather will still persist — +12…+19 degrees.

In Kyiv on Monday, rain and strengthening winds are forecast, with temperatures around +10…+12 degrees, but it will feel colder due to the wind.

Further significant temperature drops are expected, with wet snow possible in some places in the middle of the week, and even frosts during clearings.

- Didenko noted.

According to preliminary forecasts, no significant warming is expected for Easter – temperatures will be within +9…+12 degrees, but it will be sunny in most regions, and rains are possible only in the south on April 12.

Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday05.04.26, 08:22 • 83078 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWeather and environment