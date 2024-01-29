CNN: 8 US troops evacuated from Jordan after attack on US base

Eight American servicemen were evacuated from Jordan for medical care after an attack on a US base in the Middle East. This was reported by CNN with reference to an American official, UNN reports.

Details

The number of soldiers who may need help may increase. Most of the soldiers have suffered traumatic brain injuries.

Context

Earlier, the TV channel reported that more than 30 American soldiers were injured in an attack on a US base.

The White House press service published a statement by US President Joe Bidenstating that on January 27, "three US servicemen were killed and many wounded in an unmanned aerial vehicle attack" on US forces "deployed in northeastern Jordan near the border with Syria." As the US Central Command clarified, 25 servicemen were injured.

