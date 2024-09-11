China will continue to work to “promote” its vision of ending the war in Ukraine

On September 10, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in St. Petersburg with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu. Wang Yi said that China will continue to work to “promote balanced voices” to bring the war in Ukraine to a quick end. This was reported by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

Wang Yi and shoigu reportedly exchanged views on the “ukrainian crisis.” shoigu presented Russia's position and supported the “six-point consensus” proposed jointly by China and Brazil.

Wang Yi said that “China has always maintained an objective and fair stance on the Ukrainian issue” and will continue to work to “promote balanced, objective and rational voices in the international community, to achieve greater international consensus and accumulate the necessary conditions for a quick ceasefire and war, and to promote a political settlement of the crisis.

The US State Department believes that China is directly assisting the Russian military machine in the war against Ukraine

Wang Yi stated that despite the events in the world, “China-Russia relations have maintained a stable and healthy development momentum.” Since the beginning of this year, the two sides have maintained exchanges at all levels, implemented the important consensus of the heads of state, and “strengthened the political and social foundation of China-Russia's permanent good neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

According to Wang Yi, China is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Russia and work together to deepen cooperation among the BRICS countries.

Russia, China and Iran trying to influence US election - US intelligence official