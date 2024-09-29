China warns at the UN against “expanding the battlefield” in Russia's war against Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday warned against “expanding the battlefield” in Russia's war against Ukraine. He said that the Chinese government remains committed to shuttle diplomacy and efforts to end the conflict. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

The main priority is not to expand the battlefield... China intends to play a constructive role, - Wang Yi said at the annual meeting of leaders of the UN General Assembly.

He warned other countries against “adding fuel to the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish purposes.

Recall

The US Secretary of State accused China of supporting the Russian defense industry. Blinken said that this contradicts Beijing's statements about its desire for peace in Ukraine.

