Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
China warns at the UN against “expanding the battlefield” in Russia's war against Ukraine

China warns at the UN against “expanding the battlefield” in Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51321 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for not expanding the battlefield in Russia's war against Ukraine. He stated China's intention to play a constructive role and warned against “adding fuel to the fire.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday warned against “expanding the battlefield” in Russia's war against Ukraine. He said that the Chinese government remains committed to shuttle diplomacy and efforts to end the conflict. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

The main priority is not to expand the battlefield... China intends to play a constructive role,

- Wang Yi said at the annual meeting of leaders of the UN General Assembly.

He warned other countries against “adding fuel to the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish purposes.

Recall

The US Secretary of State accused China of supporting the Russian defense industry. Blinken said that this contradicts Beijing's statements about its desire for peace in Ukraine.

West receives evidence of covert arms shipments from China to russia - media28.09.24, 16:41 • 40909 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
united-nationsUnited Nations
beijingBeijing
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

