China to extend visa-free regime to six countries on a pilot basis - Chinese Foreign Ministry

On March 14, China will extend visa-free travel to six countries on a pilot basis: Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

This was reported by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .



