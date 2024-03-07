$41.340.03
China to extend visa-free regime to six countries on a pilot basis - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25116 views

Starting March 14, China will extend its visa-free regime to six countries - Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg - on a pilot basis.

China to extend visa-free regime to six countries on a pilot basis - Chinese Foreign Ministry

On March 14, China will extend visa-free travel to six countries on a pilot basis: Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

This was reported by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

"Starting March 14, China will extend visa-free travel to six other countries on a pilot basis, namely Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg," the statement said.

Recall

Kosovo has been granted visa-free travel with the EU's Schengen area, which is seen as an important milestone after years of effort. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Austria
Switzerland
European Union
Ireland
Luxembourg
Belgium
China
Hungary
Kosovo
