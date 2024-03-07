China to extend visa-free regime to six countries on a pilot basis - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Starting March 14, China will extend its visa-free regime to six countries - Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg - on a pilot basis.
This was reported by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .
