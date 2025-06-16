China tests implant to control computer with the power of thought - research

The first clinical trials of an invasive implant that reads brain signals to control electronics have been conducted in China. A paralyzed patient was able to play computer games using only the power of thought. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the publication, in March, Chinese scientists tested a brain-computer interface (BCI) on a human with tetraplegia (a form of paralysis in which a person partially or completely loses mobility in all four limbs: arms and legs, – ed.) for the first time. Several weeks after the device was implanted, the patient began to control the computer and played racing simulators and chess with thoughts alone.

BCI allows people with paralysis to partially restore lost functions, the Shanghai Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence noted.

The implant used in China is the smallest in the world: it is 26 millimeters in diameter and less than 6 millimeters thick. It is more than 100 times more flexible than Neuralink, Elon Musk's company.

Additionally

The next step in the research will be the ability to control a robotic arm - the patient should learn to pick up objects, such as a cup, only through brain signals.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with Huashan Hospital at Fudan University.

Reference

A brain-computer interface (BCI) is a technology that provides communication between the human brain and external devices. It is used to help people with disabilities, including those after injuries or illnesses that caused paralysis.

Reminder

In the US, similar trials are being conducted by Neuralink. In January 2024, its patient was also able to control the computer with the power of thought. It is expected that the Chinese BCI system may receive official approval and enter the market by 2028.

