Child injured in explosion in a dumpster in Kyiv region

In Bila Tserkva, an 11-year-old child was injured in an explosion during a dumpster fire – the incident occurred when minors tried to extinguish the fire themselves. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

On March 25, at 3:02 PM, the police received a report from an applicant about a fire in a dumpster on Sukhoiarska Street in Bila Tserkva. - the report states.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that several minors were spending time outdoors. The children noticed a burning dumpster, and one of them tried to extinguish the fire with sand. However, an explosion occurred. As a result, an 11-year-old child was injured and hospitalized.

Based on this fact, information has been registered in the unified record of applications and reports of committed criminal offenses and other incidents.

Investigators, juvenile and patrol police officers, explosives experts from Kyiv Oblast police, and State Emergency Service units are working at the scene.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

We urge parents to conduct explanatory conversations with children regarding safety rules and explain the danger of extinguishing fires independently, as well as the prohibition of approaching fire sites. - law enforcement added.

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