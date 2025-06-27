Chernyshov stated that he is not going to flee anywhere and is ready to cooperate with the investigation

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 11880 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 13966 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 58775 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 36037 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 55023 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 52893 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 49941 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 216562 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 138074 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108944 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 74683 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 71992 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30June 27, 09:20 AM • 58892 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 52370 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 31029 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 11881 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32179 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 58775 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 53345 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 216562 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 1344 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci02:27 PM • 7028 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32179 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 22731 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 95850 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Chernyshov stated that he is not going to flee anywhere and is ready to cooperate with the investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov assured the court that he would not flee and was ready to cooperate, referring to his duties as Minister of National Unity, which require frequent trips abroad. He is suspected of abuse of power and bribery, but he considers the suspicion unfounded.

Chernyshov stated that he is not going to flee anywhere and is ready to cooperate with the investigation

In Kyiv, during a court hearing, Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that he was not going to flee anywhere and was ready to cooperate with the investigation. He also reminded about his duties as Minister of National Unity, which require him to often be abroad, a UNN correspondent reported.

Details

Chernyshov stressed that he is ready to cooperate with the judicial authorities.

"I am personally ready for full cooperation in a transparent judicial process. I am ready to meet and attend hearings. I would certainly ask to take into account that Wednesday is a government day, but even here I am ready to make an exception," 

he emphasized.

The Vice Prime Minister also reminded about his duties, which require him to travel abroad frequently.

"Certainly, today the preservation of IDPs abroad is a priority. And we must create conditions to support Ukrainians abroad. Obviously, these functions involve traveling abroad to meet with Ukrainians," 

he explained.

Chernyshov also assured that he had no intention of running anywhere. He stressed that he was only concerned about his reputation.

"Now the main thing is that I am not planning to run anywhere. I don't understand from whom and from what I should hide. The main thing that is at stake today is my reputation. I demonstrate full openness and transparency through my behavior. I am ready to help both the investigation and the court," 

he said.

Reminder

The High Anti-Corruption Court began another hearing in the case of choosing a preventive measure for Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Earlier, the court announced a break in the case of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abusing his official position and receiving an unlawful benefit on a particularly large scale, until 4:30 PM.

Before that, Chernyshov's defense asked to refuse to consider the petition for choosing a preventive measure.

Prosecutor's position

In turn, the prosecutor asked the court to satisfy the petition to apply to Chernyshov a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120,002,668, as well as to impose a number of procedural obligations, including notifying the investigator about changes in place of residence and work, not moving without permission, refraining from communicating with suspects, etc.

Chernyshov himself considers the suspicion of abuse of official position and receiving a bribe reported to him to be unfounded.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9