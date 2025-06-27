Chernyshov stated that he is not going to flee anywhere and is ready to cooperate with the investigation

In Kyiv, during a court hearing, Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that he was not going to flee anywhere and was ready to cooperate with the investigation. He also reminded about his duties as Minister of National Unity, which require him to often be abroad, a UNN correspondent reported.

Details

Chernyshov stressed that he is ready to cooperate with the judicial authorities.

"I am personally ready for full cooperation in a transparent judicial process. I am ready to meet and attend hearings. I would certainly ask to take into account that Wednesday is a government day, but even here I am ready to make an exception," he emphasized.

The Vice Prime Minister also reminded about his duties, which require him to travel abroad frequently.

"Certainly, today the preservation of IDPs abroad is a priority. And we must create conditions to support Ukrainians abroad. Obviously, these functions involve traveling abroad to meet with Ukrainians," he explained.

Chernyshov also assured that he had no intention of running anywhere. He stressed that he was only concerned about his reputation.

"Now the main thing is that I am not planning to run anywhere. I don't understand from whom and from what I should hide. The main thing that is at stake today is my reputation. I demonstrate full openness and transparency through my behavior. I am ready to help both the investigation and the court," he said.

Reminder

The High Anti-Corruption Court began another hearing in the case of choosing a preventive measure for Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Earlier, the court announced a break in the case of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abusing his official position and receiving an unlawful benefit on a particularly large scale, until 4:30 PM.

Before that, Chernyshov's defense asked to refuse to consider the petition for choosing a preventive measure.

Prosecutor's position

In turn, the prosecutor asked the court to satisfy the petition to apply to Chernyshov a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120,002,668, as well as to impose a number of procedural obligations, including notifying the investigator about changes in place of residence and work, not moving without permission, refraining from communicating with suspects, etc.

Chernyshov himself considers the suspicion of abuse of official position and receiving a bribe reported to him to be unfounded.