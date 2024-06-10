ukenru
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada will take part in the summit of heads of parliaments of Poland and the Baltic states: support for Ukraine will be discussed

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada will take part in the summit of heads of parliaments of Poland and the Baltic states: support for Ukraine will be discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19441 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will visit Poland on June 10-11 to participate in the summit of the parliamentary leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, dedicated to strengthening support for Ukraine.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will pay a working visit to Poland on June 10-11, where he will take part in the summit of the heads of parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The meeting will be dedicated to strengthening support for Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada office on Monday, reports UNN

The meeting of the heads of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the Polish city of Bialystok will be devoted to strengthening support for Ukraine. 

The theme of the summit is "the role of Poland, the Baltic states and Ukraine in strengthening security in Europe". 

Attention will be paid to the tools of parliamentary diplomacy to counter the threat of the Russian Federation and ensure regional security, in particular, the introduction of restrictive measures against Russia, the use of frozen assets to support and restore Ukraine. 

They will also discuss the security situation and urgent defense needs of Ukraine, in particular, the protection of airspace. Special attention will be paid to assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which was critically damaged by the enemy.

The speakers will also discuss ways to further implement the peace formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, cooperation on the path of Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

